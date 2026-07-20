He Thought Asking the Parents Would Fix the Problem, But the Kids Kept Crossing His Yard

Get off my lawn!

Yeah, nobody really wants to turn into THAT GUY…

But, if you’re a homeowner and enough kids keep walking across your yard like they own the place, you’re gonna get sick and tired of it!

Just ask the fella who wrote the story below…

He explained why he’s over dealing with these kiddos…and their parents.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for asking my neighbors to keep their kids out of my yard? “I’ve been going back and forth on this for days because I recently found out I apparently have a bad reputation in my neighborhood over this (at least according to one neighbor) – and now I’m questioning whether I’m the problem. For context, my wife and I don’t have kids. We live near a school bus stop, so there are a lot of kids walking past our house every day. I have absolutely no problem with that. That’s what the sidewalk is for.

Nobody wants to deal with this…

Over the last year or so, though, we’ve had a series of incidents involving different kids: rocks thrown into our yard, gum spit into the grass, kids rough housing and pushing each other into our yard and driveway, scooters and bikes using our driveway as a turnaround, kids opening everyone’s mailboxes, kids running into our yard, and even taunting our security camera. The icing on the cake was on the 4th of July a group stood just off camera carpet-bombing our driveway with those little snapping fireworks. When I came outside they all ran off.

Now he has a reputation…

They planned this and knew it would provoke me – when I went back and watched the video I could even hear one of them say, “When he comes outside, everybody dip.” None of these things alone are a huge deal, but together they’ve worn us down. At one point (after some of the earlier incidents) I overheard one of the kids saying that my house is where “the mean guy who doesn’t like kids.” lives. The next day I spoke with the group, introduced myself, told them I didn’t dislike kids, and simply asked them to stay on the sidewalk and out of our yard. It actually helped for a while. Later I learned some parents weren’t happy that I spoke directly to the kids instead of going to them first. Fair enough. Since then, whenever I’ve known whose kids were involved, I’ve gone directly to the parents instead.

This situation is really frustrating.

Some conversations have gone well, while others haven’t. One parent basically told me not to come to them anymore unless it was something really serious. My wife also has anxiety, so the repeated boundary issues make it difficult for her to feel comfortable relaxing at home. I’m not saying the neighborhood is responsible for that, but I do want us to be able to peacefully enjoy our property. Then another neighbor told me I’ve developed a bad reputation because I’ve complained about the kids multiple times. That honestly hit me hard because I don’t dislike kids, and I don’t expect perfect behavior, I just want them to stay on the sidewalk – they can ride bikes, scooters, etc. whatever they want on it. At the same time, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect people to stay out of our yard and driveway after being asked. So…AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person also said he’s NTA.

Once you get on the bad side of the kids in your neighborhood, things can get ugly.

But come on, nobody wants to deal with this!

Give the guy a break!

He’s been labeled as the neighborhood grouch and he’s not happy about it.