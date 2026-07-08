He Thought Pushing Past Customers and Yelling at Workers Was Fine. Inside the Five-Minute Phone Call That Cost Him His Job.

It is always surprising that some people think that they are entitled to cut in line or treat employees poorly.

What would you do if you were working at a hotel and a delivery came in to drop things off, but they cut right to the front of the line? And, to make it worse, what would you do if they started yelling at you and another employee when they were told they had to wait in line like everyone else?

That was the situation in this story, so the hotel manager called the laundromat where the guy worked, and they fired him immediately.

I don’t understand how people like this think that they aren’t going to get fired. Or how they will ever hold a job at all. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

The time I actually got someone fired I used to work Front Desk at a large upscale hotel on the Mediterranean.

This sounds like a great service.

The hotel, of course, has inhouse laundry that the guests can use, but it’s expensive, so often the guests just send their laundry down the street to a nearby laundromat. The laundromat will come to the hotel, pick up the clothes, launder, dry, fold, and deliver back to the hotel concierge desk all within a few hours. The concierge desk will accept the clothes and give them a slip to take to the Front Desk to exchange for cash on the guest’s room bill.

Why does this guy think he is so important?

All of this generally worked pretty seamlessly, unless you were Mr. Jerk. I only met Mr. Jerk once. He was a delivery man for the laundromat, and apparently did not believe in waiting in lines. I was about to call the next guest, who’d been patiently waiting in line, when Mr. Jerk just pops over from the Concierge desk and thrusts this slip in my face. I tell him to get in line.

Some people are so entitled; it is crazy.

I’ll never forget his exact words. “I don’t need to wait in line, I work here.” (Ok, buddy, first of all, you don’t work here because you’re not an employee of the hotel. And if you were, you’d know not to cut in line in front of guests who are paying hundreds of dollars a night for their rooms.) I told him I don’t care where he works, he needed to wait in line. It’s been a while so I don’t remember the exact rest of the conversation, but he was incredibly ignorant and rude.

And now he has the nerve to complain about having to wait?

Eventually, I got him out of my face and was able to help the next guest, who was the sweetest, most patient person imaginable and had taken no offense. My colleague then came out from the back, to help with the line. The delivery guy is next in line. He complains about me making him wait in line.

Finally, they are able to get rid of this guy.

My colleague, who had heard the entire previous conversation because our rest area is behind a wall literally one meter away, also ends up in a shouting match with him. He does eventually give him his money and send him on his way. After that, there are no guests, so we go inside for a breather and chat with the duty manager, who happens to be the assistant FD, who also happens to have overheard both of our shouting matches with Mr Jerk.

They will never have to deal with him again.

She decides to call the laundromat manager and ask since when their employees act like this. The answer? Since never, also Mr Jerk was already on thin ice for other reasons, so we wouldn’t be seeing him again anyway.

It seems that this guy was nothing but trouble, so it is good that the laundromat is getting rid of him. I don’t know how some people can expect to keep their jobs when they act like that.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was fired in under a minute after working for the company for 26 years. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

Now this would be gross.

This is exactly right.

I’m certainly not surprised.

Yup, they knew what they had to do.

Nobody is surprised that someone like this was already on ‘thin ice’ with his employer. People who are so entitled and can’t control their temper will have a hard time keeping a job.

I’m glad that these employees won’t have to be dealing with him ever again.