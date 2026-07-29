“Before Someone Gets Poisoned”: Homeowner Reaches Breaking Point Over Neighbors’ Toxic BBQ

Some neighbors are annoying, but others are downright unbearable.

One homeowner, living next to a revolving door of rental tenants since 2018, has generally learned to tune out occasional loud music from the current occupants, but a persistent, unpleasant smell has proven far harder to ignore.

Nearly every day for about two weeks, the neighbors have been burning something on their BBQ that smells distinctly like plastic and something unidentifiable beneath it, nothing resembling food at all.

He’s tried repeatedly to let it slide, mostly because these particular neighbors don’t seem like the type he wants to approach directly, but the smell keeps returning regardless of his patience.

Now he’s caught between calling the non emergency fire department and continuing to simply endure a situation that hasn’t improved in over two weeks.

Keep reading for the full story.

My neighbours are burning stuff on their bbq The house next to me, it’s a rental. Awful house that I wish I could do something about. I don’t live in the best area of my city. The house has new people in and gone usually 6 months to a year. I have lived in my house since 2018.

These neighbors are somehow the worst this homeowner has experienced.

The new people living there now are jerks. They play music so loud I can hear it in my house, windows closed and headphones on. They only do that occasionally, or I would have been ranting.

But the excessive noise isn’t the only problem.

The problem that’s ticking me off right now is they burn stuff on their BBQ near daily. It isn’t food smelling. I am so sick of AH neighbors and having to deal with them. I don’t want to get involved with them. I just want to be able to ignore them.

This problem is hard to ignore, though.

But the smell is beyond awful. Like plastic and something else. I have been trying to ignore it. Trying to let it go. But they just keep doing it. For at least two weeks, near daily.

But the homeowner is wary of starting unnecessary drama.

I would call the non emergency fire department, but I really don’t want to. I would talk with them if they didn’t come across as people you don’t want to beef with. Why can’t people just keep their stuff on their property? Why burn stuff that stinks?

This sounds like it would be tough for anyone to deal with.

Reddit has a thing or two to say about it.

This user thinks the only thing left to do is buck up and call.

This situation could be even more dire than this homeowner realizes.

Dealing with this situation is annoying and unhealthy

These issues are the kind that really deserve to be dealt with.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

A mysterious plastic burning smell moves well past the territory of a minor annoyance.

As a general rule, it’s best to tread lightly when it comes to upsetting your neighbors. But in this case, the alternative to speaking up is continuing to be miserable in your own home.

At this point, it’s getting dangerous to just continue with the status quo.

If any situation deserves to be reported, it’s this one.

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