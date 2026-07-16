He Waited Over a Year for a Full-Time Spot. His Boss Handed It to a New Hire on Day One.

Promotions don’t usually happen overnight.

It’s normal to have to wait for the right opening and to prove yourself. But there’s a difference between earning your chance and being told to keep waiting while being given no guidance.

In this case, a retail employee thought he was finally on track for a full-time position after months of hard work. Management had hinted that it was only a matter of time.

But then he realized the goalposts kept moving.

Read the full story below.

Would you still work at a company if this happened to you? So I work part time at a retail company, and after a few months there wanted to be full-time in my department. It took another few months until a full-timer quit, so I thought this was my opportunity. We were between supervisors at the time, so I had asked the district manager if I could have the position, which she said “yeah I don’t see why we couldn’t make that happen for you”, then something like “I’ll get back to you within a week about it”.

But they kept future-faking.

Week goes by, she calls me and I’m thinking it’s just to confirm I can be FT, but she was actually calling to say she feels I’m not efficient enough for it yet, and that we will reevaluate in a couple months. Mind you I was in desperate need of full-time to be able to move out with my gf. Two months goes by, I ask my new supervisor for full time, and he instead tells me they hired in someone from another department for it. Of course I feel disrespected by this, but this new guy immediately hates our department.

He didn’t feel exactly threatened.

Every other full timer has been there for years, so I was waiting it out for this guy to leave, and after 7 long months he finally does. My supervisor also had told me next time there’s full time, it’s mine. So naturally I think this is finally it, that I’m getting full time, only to find out the day after he left, my supervisor hired a part-timer in his place.

He was again surprised by this.

I was very confused, asked him if there’s going to be full time, and he tells me he’s not too sure now, but he’ll let me know. Couple months go by I’m still waiting patiently, and the new part-timer comes up to me and says: “I figured you’d probably want to hear this from me rather than in a random morning meeting, but I was offered full time, and I said yes”.

He felt betrayed.

So a 4-month employee was given full time over me who was there a year and a half, after I’d been promised the position before. I confront my supervisor in a meeting and ask why she was given it over me, he tells me: “I just feel you need to take more initiative and be more outgoing” and telling me I need to tell him or others in the department what it is I’m gonna do for the day, even though no one else in my department does that and that should be his job.

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What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to consider.

He can find something else.

An employer’s scoop.

Yup.

Exactly.

If he wasn’t the right fit, then why did they give him false hope?

After hearing “next time” enough times, it became clear it wasn’t encouragement but an excuse.

Of course management is free to promote whoever they believe is the best fit. But he should absolutely be upset they wasted his time instead of just being honest and upfront.

If he wasn’t ready for full-time, that should have been communicated clearly from the start, and this would give him the opportunity to improve in the areas they needed as well.

They gave him nothing but a lesson in not trusting people.

He needs to go expand his horizons and invest his efforts elsewhere.