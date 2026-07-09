He Was Excited to Buy an Ice Cream Bar From a Convenience Store — The Employee Wouldn’t Accept His Pennies

Imagine being really excited to buy something, having the cash on hand to buy it, going to the store to buy it where you see it there in stock, but the store employee won’t accept your method of payment. You’d probably be extremely disappointed.

That’s exactly the situation the man in this story finds himself in. All he wanted to do was buy ice-cream, but the employee at the local convenience store refused to let him pay with pennies.

He was furious but decided to get revenge. The next time he went in the store, he knew just what to do.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Won’t take my money or sell me ice cream? I’LL SHOW YOU! I used to live in a really bad area, but it was about 50 feet from a gas station / convenience store so that may have been the only benefit. And as if that benefit was too good for us, only one guy worked there and he was a total jerk. He had a mullet and the face of someone who was stupid. He made angry face so often that his lips and cheeks were permanently contorted into a wrinkled mess. He would move like a sloth, and wouldn’t answer half the time you spoke to him. but he never really gave me trouble.

All he wanted was an inexpensive treat.

This was my first apartment with my girlfriend, so as you can imagine, money was usually tight. But it was okay, because this time I was craving an ice cream that was super cheap. The store sold orange creamsicles for 35 cents each. Because we were flat broke, a day before payday, i grabbed the money from the penny jar and set off for my ice cream, with 35 cents in my hand and a big smile.

This would be so annoying!

Well as soon as i got into the gas station, i had my hand open with the pennies showing and put the ice cream on the counter. Without blinking, the dude told me he doesn’t accept pennies. I told him “it’s money and i’m buying something that only costs a few cents.” at which time he went back to his magazine and ignored me. He wouldn’t sell me the ice cream and i was mad. A good day turned bad.

He was determined to get his ice-cream.

Two days later, i’m mad from drama at work, mad that i put up with so much and still live check to check, and i find myself back at the gas station. my gf pulled over on the ride home to pick up gas. This was when i realized i was getting my ice cream no matter what. So i grab 35 pennies from my gf’s purse, under the seats, anywhere i can. And i put it in my fist so it can’t be seen. Then i grab that same ice cream and go to the counter. The dude must have seen my glow and knew what was up, because when he rang me up, he wouldnt hold out his hand to take the money. That’s fine though, because this time, i was holding the ice cream through the whole transaction, and simply put the pennies down right on the counter, never letting go of the ice cream.

The guy’s reaction added to his joy.

This guy was so mad that he started screaming in another language, at which point i simply smiled, said thanks, and walked out, ice cream in hand. As i stepped out, i could hear a barrage of pennies smashing into the potato chip rack and all over the floor. he threw the pennies in a rage. My day turned from bad into pure gold. I had the swagger of Mick Jaeger for at least four minutes afterward. I stole back the joy that this mullet vampire sucked out of me from our last meeting. When we were pulling out of there, i could see him picking up the change from the floor. Toodles jerk.

Why wouldn’t the guy want to take pennies? Unless that’s a store policy, I don’t see the problem. He just sounds lazy.

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It does seem ironic!

He sounds lazy.

He really had to accept the money.

He only made it harder on himself.

It’s ridiculous how upset that man was about accepting pennies as a form of payment. It’s not like the ice-cream cost very much. Surely he can count to 35.

All he did by throwing the pennies was make life even more difficult for himself. Now, he has to search for them.

I’m sure the revenge was even more satisfying than the ice-cream!

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