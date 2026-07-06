He Was in His Swimsuit at a Luxury Pool When a Guest Demanded Towels. The Genius Reason He Decided to Pretend He Worked There.

Making assumptions about people can lead to awkward moments.

This man was enjoying a vacation in Indonesia with his friends at the hotel pool. However, a Dutch couple mistakenly assumed he worked at the hotel and asked him for some towels. Rather than correcting them, he decided to respond in a way they probably weren’t expecting.

Mistaken identity cases are common and relatable. This is one of those classic stories where appearances lead to embarrassing assumptions. Read the full story below to find out more.

I was not the pool boy I am a long time reader. I always thought I’ve never encountered a situation suitable to post. I realised I have, but it occurred a long time ago. For context, I am Dutch but my parents were both born in Indonesia. That was before World War II when Indonesia was still the Dutch East Indies. Their fathers both worked for the Dutch (government and a private company). Both their families came, maybe tens but probably hundred years earlier from China (we don’t know).

This man was asked by a Dutch couple to give them some towels.

I was on vacation in Indonesia in the early 90’s. I stayed with friends in some fancy hotel with a pool. It had a bar in the pool. I was about to join my friends who were already enjoying the pool. A Dutch couple asked me for some towels. I wasn’t wearing the hotel uniform but my swimwear. For a moment, I didn’t know how to react.

He did, in fact, get them some towels and wished them a great day.

Then, I decided to get two towels and bring it to them. I wished them a nice stay in perfect Dutch and entered the pool before their eyes. I am not really sure if they realised their mistake. If I had been aware of the concept of “I don’t work here, Lady,” I might have reacted differently.

Not everyone who was mistaken for a hotel staff member would respond the way OP did. Honestly, it was both surprising and impressive that he did what the guests asked him to do. Perhaps he just wanted to be kind and avoid any argument or confrontation.

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Let’s see the reactions of other online users.

This user gives a positive remark.

Here’s a similar thought.

Meanwhile, here’s a different response.

And lastly, an honest opinion.

Just because he looked like a local doesn’t mean he is a local worker.

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