The Reservation Was in His Wife’s Name, but When the Front Desk Asked to See Her ID, He Lost His Temper

Showing identification to book a hotel room…

What a concept, right?!?!

Well, judging by this story, at least some people think that’s an outrageous proposal.

But hasn’t it always worked this way?

That’s what I thought, at least…

Take a look at what this hotel worker had to say about a guest who got all hot and bothered while checking in.

“But, we’re married!” “A father comes to check-in for a few nights. He’s normal enough at first, until I ask for his ID. I locate the reservation; same last name but with a female first name. “That’s my wife” he casually says. I nod, and respond: “Understood, however since it’s under her name, I’ll need to see her ID.” Then, things took a turn.

This guy wasn’t happy about this…

The man literally chuffs, and starts doing the snicker of annoyance. You know the one; when you’re mad but you’re trying not to show it (and not doing a good job on top of that.) Then he declares: “But, we’re married!” “Congratulations! How many years?” I said in my head. In reality, I said: “Yes, be that as it may, I’ll still need her ID in order to process this seeing that it’s under her name.” He chuffs some more, and starts shaking his head in frustration. He picks out his phone and ‘grumbles’ “This is just ridiculous. I don’t see why it’s such a big deal.”

This is nothing new!

Resisting the urge to roll my eyes, I sternly reply: “It’s standard security protocol, sir.” He calls her, and tells her what’s going on. A few minutes pass by, but he hasn’t left the desk . Eventually, someone on the phone needed some help and so I began doing just so.

How rude!

At some point during the conversation, the wife walks in and he takes her ID and proceeds to shove it in my line of sight as I’m still actively looking at my screen and talking to the guest on the phone. He held it there for the several seconds that it took me to wrap the call up and turn my attention back to him. As I’m finishing things off for them, then he snidely says: “How do I avoid having to do all this in the future?” In the most monotone of voices I could muster, I simply say: “Whoever is the one arriving should be the one who’s name is on the reservation. Otherwise, you can simply call in and add it ahead.””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

And this individual chimed in.

This guy just wanted to stir up some trouble, apparently.

Take it easy, brother!

This worker was just following the rules!

This guy made a big deal about nothing!