Office Drama: Employee Faces Trouble When Ex Brings Personal Issues To Work

Man, talk about a plot twist that no one, and I mean NO ONE, ever wants to deal with.

How would you feel if you had to work with your ex AND that person went out of their way to make your life miserable at a job that you really do enjoy?

That would suck BIG TIME.

Unfortunately, for the guy who wrote this story, it’s all true, and he talked about how much grief it’s causing him at his job that he loves.

Take a look at what he had to say about this situation.

My ex as a coworker. “My job is the best job I could have asked for. I work with mentally disabled clients. I love what I do. I love helping these people out. I understand them and try to be their friend when no one else will.

But…there’s a problem…

There is a specific coworker who really makes my life hell working there however. I got this job about 3 years ago because at the time I was dating a girl who worked there. I needed a job that was easier on me physically because my asthma had gotten much worse. It was the perfect job for me. The relationship went south after 2 years of being together. It was so bad that I had to throw her out of my house. Every day I was being belittled and treated like garbage because of who I am. I treated her like a queen.

It sounds like he did his best…

I did everything for this girl and worked my rear end off trying to make it work out. It was a mess. She had ruined me financially, she abused me physically and emotionally, and her family was sending me threats for things I did not do to her. She could not stand that I still worked for the company. She tried to tell the owners of it that I was abusing her. They understood that there are two sides to every story, so nothing happened. Cameras are set up in this group home where the clients live so that if anything happened, they could look at the camera feed.

She went totally off the rails!

She had started telling people that I was talking smack about her and that I was trying to turn the clients at work against her. It did not go over well for her because they looked at the footage and found no evidence of me doing that. It had seemed like it was over after a while. I had not spoken or seen her in a year because we both worked different shifts. She worked during the week and I pulled doubles on the weekends, so it was never a big deal for me. Recently, for some reason, even though the company does not approve of overtime, she was given permission to take a pay cut and was able to get all the overtime she wants.

Uh oh…

Now it increases the amount that I would have to see her. I saw her the other day, and she was extremely upset to see me. I made a promise to myself that I would be professional this whole time and not really let it bother me. So far, she has not tried anything against me, but I know that she is very capable of it. I am not so sure what I need to do. I love my job and do not want to leave it, but I do not want to be in the middle of a fight because she does not know how to let things go.

This is a real bummer…

I recently moved back home, away from the house we used to live in. I am trying to get my life together and back on track again. I feel like finally I am getting myself back. I feel like I am starting to get my life back. Seeing her puts me back in a very dark place. And others see it. So far she has rubbed everyone there the wrong way and made some very angry. None of the clients there like her at all because she made them mad on her own. I not once had done anything. The only thing I know how to do is be mature about this, but I do not know how to get rid of that feeling when I see her there. I can’t stand it. It hurts. It brings up so many bad memories of what she had done to me. I want to heal from it and move on. Any suggestions would be great.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

And another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Man, you gotta feel sorry this fella…

He thought everything in his life was going pretty well, and then BAM, he got blindsided by this.

What a bummer.

This guy is stuck in the middle of a really unpleasant situation…