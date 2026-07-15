He Was Just Promoted to Assistant Manager, But Then a Better Job Offer Arrived, He Wants to Take It

Getting a promotion is a great feeling and it is nice to be shown that your hard work is paying off.

What would you do if you recently got promoted to assistant manager at your job, but then you also got offered another job at a different company for more money and better benefits?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and while he wants to take the better job, he will also feel bad for quitting so soon after getting a promotion.

Personally, I think he would be foolish not to take this job. It is a great opportunity. Read the story for yourself and see if you agree.

AITA for quitting my job after accepting a management position To start I’m 21 years old (M).

Why does he want to quit?

I’m preparing to quit my job a chain Chicken Wing restaurant known for their ranch. I started the job in late October of 2021. I know for a fact that I can be a hard worker and compared to my last job, which was a highly manual labor job, working here would be a breeze.

This is a great goal.

After a week of working, I decided I would strive to become a shift manager. Mostly to add some management experience to my resume, but also as a test to myself.

Great, everything is coming together.

Fast forward 6 and a half months busting my butt, coming in early, staying late, coming in on my days off, and barely requesting any time off at all. The store manager and the rest of my team leads all noticed and put in word for my promotion.

What is wrong with the district manager?

And so, for the past few months I’ve been on my own running shifts with no other managers to help me. The issue is that my district manager, who makes our weekly schedules has had me feeling extremely overwhelmed.

Managers often have to put in a lot of hours.

I’m not joking when I say for the last 6 months I’ve been working 5-6 days a week, and closing every single Friday- Sunday (with a few exceptions here and there). Often staying till up too 2:00 in the morning to get the store clean. Right now, I’m working an average of 46-50 hours a week.

He has to work hard to provide for his family.

I would love to cut back my hours so I can focus on my school, but I do provide for my mother, who is unable to work. And my brother, who due to certain situations can work infrequently (Trust me, if he could he would be working just as much as I do) and I was fine with this until recently when they took one of my morning shifts and now, I’m closing 4 nights a week in a row.

This is all part of growing up.

Because of this job I’ve had to take a semester off of my school, my sleep schedule and mental health are at the worst they’ve been in a while. In addition, I’ve been losing connections with my friends because I never have time to hang out (they aren’t dropping me or anything, they understand why I work so much, but I miss hanging out and being in their lives.)

There is no need to be loyal to a company.

My friend can get me a job where she worked, it’s higher paying and has way more benefits, healthcare, dental, vision etc…( btw my only benefits her now are 24 hours of sick pay.) I’ve basically got the job secured but now I’m feeling bad because they told me they expect a lot from me and have high hopes.

Employees should always put themselves first.

But they lost me after the way they schedule me. And before I forget, yes, I did already have a sit down with my district manager and ask for a more balanced schedule, and he told me, “this is just the way it’s going to be for a while.” Regardless of if they fix my schedule, I still do plan to leave for the job with better benefits but am I in the wrong for accepting the promotion and then leaving so soon? AITA?

No. Always take a job that pays better, has better benefits, and will treat you better. No company will be loyal to you, so there is no need to be loyal to any company.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who swears her boss is treating her differently after learning she has a master’s degree. Read The Drama →

Read through the comments below to see what other people think of this situation.

Leaving a job is never a bad thing if it is what you want.

This is 100% accurate.

Companies are not loyal, so why would employees be?

Leaving on good terms is a good idea.

This is a very valuable lesson.

Never be loyal to a company, because a company will never be loyal to you. You are working to make money for yourself, not to maximize profits for a business.

Many people fail to learn this lesson until it is too late. No company will ever putt you first, so you shouldn’t put them first either.