He Was Shopping With His Baby When a Customer Mistook Him for an Employee — She Had Questions About the Bagels and Pastries

People can make strange assumptions in everyday situations.

The following story is about a man who was at a grocery store with his baby when a customer mistook him for an employee.

While standing near the bagel and pastry section, he was asked multiple questions about the food.

The situation became even more awkward when the customer started eating items with his approval.

Lol. If you think that was funny, let’s take a closer look!

take you baby to work day I was at the grocery store with a shopping cart. There was a baby in the seat. I was wearing shorts and a dirty T-shirt. I was standing in front of the bagel and pastry cabinet. I was talking to the baby about which bagels to choose.

This man was approached by another customer, asking him questions about bagels and pastries.

A man approached me. He frequented my actual place of employment. He started peppering me with bagel and pastry-related queries. I got frustrated. I said I did not know. I told him to eat one.

The customer realized he didn’t work there.

After he ate a donut, he asked if he could eat another. I said it was okay with me.

He started to reach for one. His eyes got wide. He said, “You don’t work here, do you?” I said, “Nope.”

He met the same customer on Labor Day.

On a side note, this same customer came into my workplace on Labor Day. He was complaining about having to work on a holiday. He said, “You don’t know what it’s like!” I said I was there for my entertainment. He seemed shocked but brightened.

They shared a good conversation about people working on Labor Day.

He said, “Oh yeah, you are working, too!” I said yes. I said if he stopped for gas, the station attendant was working, too. This cheered him up further. He left marveling that all the people in the stores had to work on Labor Day, too.

Sometimes, people get so caught up in their own questions that they forget to pay attention to what’s right in front of them.

OP handled both encounters with humor, and hopefully, the customer walked away a little more observant than before.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short but meaningful.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He has been enlightened, says this one.

Here’s a funny response.

And finally, another honest opinion.

Some customers treat the first person they see as a store employee.

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