Her Husband’s Female Best Friend Was Already Close. Then She Tried to Sit Between Them in the Car.

Close friendships with someone from the gender you’re attracted to outside of a relationship can be healthy… Or at least we want to believe that, as humans.

More often than not, they’re a source of tension for the one who doesn’t happen to have a guy or girl best friend they could potentially be in a relationship with, weren’t they already in one.

One woman found herself in this situation after her husband’s female best friend (😒) started acting weird around him.

While her husband asked for her opinion on the situation, she was upset that he even asked.

Now she’s wondering whether she’s reading too much into it.

Read the full story below and see what people are saying.

AITA for being upset that my husband even considered letting his girl best friend sit between us? My husband has a female best friend that he talks to constantly online through gaming and Discord.

Who’s gonna tell her?

They’ve been friends for years, and while I’ve tried to be understanding about it, she has never really made any effort to be friends with me. She talks to him all the time, but I mostly just exist in the background. We have a situation coming up where we’ll all likely be riding together, and apparently she asked if she could sit in the middle seat between me and my husband in the backseat during the drive. My husband did ask me how I felt about it beforehand and said that regardless of my answer, he would be the one to say no so I wouldn’t be made the bad guy.

I think she should be the bad guy.

But honestly, what upset me is that it even felt like an option he had to consider in the first place. To me, it should’ve immediately been obvious that sitting between a married couple is strange, especially given their dynamic and the fact she’s never tried to build any kind of friendship with me.

Something is off.

On top of that, anytime we’ve all been together in social settings, I end up feeling completely cut out of conversations while she pulls the attention and focus toward herself and my husband. It’s always felt like I’m the outsider tagging along instead of his wife being included. He thinks she probably doesn’t mean anything by it and says she can be socially oblivious, but I genuinely cannot tell if I’m overreacting or if this is actually inappropriate. AITA?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Your husband’s girlfriend is making it pretty obvious. But what did Reddit have to say?

Big SUS energy.

A reader shares their thoughts.

In my opinion it’s already late.

My exact words.

He’s having a great time, that’s for sure.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

I’d like to think I’m my partner’s best friend, but hey, maybe that’s old-fashioned of me.