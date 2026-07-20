Her Husband’s Friends Moved In and Have Trashed Her Home, But They Show Her No Respect and She’s Had Enough

You know that things are bad when you and your spouse don’t see eye-to-eye about that you think is impacting your life so negatively.

And I think the woman who wrote this story has more than enough reasons to be totally frustrated with her husband…and his friends.

The folks you’re about to meet in this story aren’t only inconsiderate, they’re downright rude!

Get all the details below and see what you think about what’s going on here.

My husband’s friends are turning our home into a junkyard and they treat us like live-in maids. “​My husband and I own a house. Currently, a couple of my husband’s friends live with us, occupying what is essentially a mother-in-law suite (which is really just a room with a half-bath that doesn’t even have hot water).

Oh, boy…

​What started as a favor has turned into them slowly monopolizing our entire property, and I have completely checked out. ​The Space Takeover: ​The Garage: The wife of the couple has completely claimed our garage for her resin crafting hobby. It’s not really a profitable business; she has a kiosk at a local shop, but that’s as far as it goes. She refuses to go to farmer’s markets to actually sell her product, so our garage is just a massive hoarding space for her unsold crafts.

But wait, there’s more!

​The Inside: They leave food sitting out on the stove and expect us to pack it up and put their leftovers away for them if we happen to eat any of it. Plus, they have left a storage cabinet unbuilt in its box on our floor for almost a year. ​The Yard: They have an inoperable, totally busted car sitting on flat tires in our grass. It’s been rotting there for over a year. They refuse to scrap it because they delusionally think they can get $1,000 for a completely dead car. ​The Weaponized Incompetence: My husband and I just got back from a week-long vacation, and our yard looks like a jungle. The grass is practically waist-high. The roommates wanted a garden, but they have completely abandoned it to the weeds.

These folks are horrible!

Their excuse for not maintaining the yard? They are “scared of poison ivy.” They bought a weak, battery-powered weed eater that can’t cut through the overgrowth, along with an electric lawnmower that dies before it can even mow half the yard, so they just gave up. Today, in the middle of the July heat, I was out there sweating and pushing a mower through a literal prairie while they hid inside in the AC. They heard the mower right outside their window and didn’t even come out to offer help. ​The Conflict: Because of all this, I am completely done. I do not talk to them unless absolutely necessary, I avoid them, and I make zero effort to be friendly. I basically pretend they don’t exist in my own home because interacting with them is exhausting. ​My husband is upset by this and constantly wonders why I don’t talk to them and why I won’t just try to be closer friends with his buddies. I told him it’s because they treat us like live-in maids and treat our property like a junkyard.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

And another person had a lot to say.

Her husband needs to grow a pair and kick these folks out!

What is going on here?!?!

Good grief…

She needs to make her husband evict these folks right away!