Her Landlord Demanded Full Month’s Rent Before She Moved Out — So She Told Him She’d Be Staying for the Full Month

Moving can be kind of complicated with packing, getting a moving truck and dealing with signing and potentially breaking leases, but sometimes it’s more complicated than it should be.

In this story, a landlord is upset that a tenant wants to only pay half a month of rent since she’s moving out on the 15th, but he’s even more upset when she agreed to pay for the full month!

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord won’t let me stay ‘till end of month but expects me to pay the full month. Years ago I had a terrible landlord who would enter my place whenever he felt like it because it was the only way to access the furnace and telecommunications equipment for his business upstairs. A year and a half later I’d finally had enough and bought a condo. I gave him a month’s notice, as per the lease, that closing was on the 15th the following month and was giving him my 30 days notice and included a check for the half month’s rent.

She knew the rules better than the landlord.

First he tried to say I owed him for the remainder of the lease year stating it had automatically renewed at the end of the original term. I said yes, it had – on a month to month term. He had to “consult his lawyer” who apparently told him I was right.

Her landlord was even upset when she agreed with him.

His next trick was to state that there was no proration, I owed the full month. Okay, fine. I informed him that works for me since my closing was postponed by two weeks anyway so, since I apparently had to pay for the full month now anyway I was also going to remain in residence through the end of the month. Boy was he livid! No, he said, that would be impossible since he already had renters scheduled to move in on the 16th. He informed me he would be changing the locks if I wasn’t out by the 15th.

The landlord had to back down.

Huh. Okay, great! That would constitute an illegal eviction, but whatever. I simply stated I would be happy to comply with his request to vacate by the fifteenth and would not be paying for any days he was not allowing me to live there and hinted that should he have any further issues with this he should take it up with my lawyer who had already been forwarded the proof of his threat to conduct an illegal, self-help eviction. He had nothing else to say and I lived with my parents for two weeks and saved some money. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That landlord really didn’t think his threats through very well.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about renters who leave their place in the same state of disarray they found it in. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person points out the importance of the lease.

Another person explains the housing situation on their university campus.

This is funny!

Another person was in a similar situation but backed down.

It’s important for tenants to know and fight for their rights.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy. Read The Drama →