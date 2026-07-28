Her Mom Fat-Shamed Her While She Was in a Swimsuit — So She Picked Up Her Son and Left

Parents don’t get a free pass to say hurtful things just because they think they’re being honest.
One woman ran into that problem after stopping by her parents’ house for a swim with her young son.
She had barely changed into her bathing suit when her mother started criticizing her body.
After years of hearing comments like that, she decided she wasn’t going to stand there and take it again.
So, she got dressed, took her son, and went home.
Read on to learn her full story.
AITA for not letting my mom call me names?
I (34F) work for my father’s company. I also have a toddler son, and during the summer months, while kindergarten is on summer break, my mom babysits my son while I go to work (which is an hour’s commute).
It is very convenient since my parents live in the same town where my father’s company is. When she is not available to babysit, I work from home, but there are instances when I need to be on-site.
My boy is special needs (he is a low-vision child) and has had multiple eye surgeries, weekly physical therapy, speech therapy, doctor’s appointments, and so on.
She’s been stressed for a long time, which has led to weight gain.
Needless to say, I was stressed out since he was born, and I gained about 30 lbs. I wasn’t really thin to begin with, but I also wasn’t fat. I was always active and sporty, but these last few years really took a toll on my mind and body.
My parents are pretty well-off and have a swimming pool on their property, and they constantly invite us to come and have a pool day at their place.
On summer days when I come into work and leave my boy at my mom’s, there is no excuse for me not to have a dip in the pool.
Her mother has always made comments about her weight.
But that’s where the problem arises. My mom is the most judgmental person. While I was growing up, she would constantly make comments about my weight or the size of my butt and legs.
Looking back at those photos now, I looked just fine… average. I was about 140 lbs. for most of my teenage years, but I always had a pronounced butt and thicker legs. Her comments during that time made me feel like I was huge back then.
The other day, when I was done with work, I came to my mom’s to have a dip in the pool with my son, who had already had a swim earlier that day.
On this day, though, the comments were out of control.
When I changed into a swimsuit, which is a one-piece since I don’t feel comfortable with my body currently, and my mom saw me, she started making all these awful comments while I was trying to change my son into his swim shorts and have a lovely dip in the pool with him.
Some of the things she said were, “You are horribly fat,” “Look at all that cellulite on your legs,” “You are fatter and fatter every time I see you,” and similar things.
It wasn’t just, “Maybe you should mind what you’re eating more,” or something in a supportive tone. It was flat-out, “You’re disgusting and fat.”
Hurt, she changed her clothes and left.
Safe to say, a lovely dip in the pool with my son was ruined, and I changed back into my clothes, took my son, and went home. My mom kept asking us to stay and have a swim and said that it wasn’t her fault that I was fat and that she is my mother, and who else is supposed to tell me to lose weight?
She also said I was being rude for not allowing my son to have a swim just because I decided to get offended by her comments.
I am not OK with my body, and I do want to lose weight. I feel strain on my joints, and it overall isn’t me. I feel like I borrowed someone else’s body and want my old body back, but I am still under a lot of stress and can’t do it right now.
AITA?
Wow. It’s always shocking when mothers treat their daughters like this.
Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any thoughts on it.
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Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Her Mom Fat-Shamed Her While She Was in a Swimsuit — So She Picked Up Her Son and Left
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Parents don’t get a free pass to say hurtful things just because they think they’re being honest.
One woman ran into that problem after stopping by her parents’ house for a swim with her young son.
She had barely changed into her bathing suit when her mother started criticizing her body.
After years of hearing comments like that, she decided she wasn’t going to stand there and take it again.
So, she got dressed, took her son, and went home.
Read on to learn her full story.
She’s been stressed for a long time, which has led to weight gain.
Her mother has always made comments about her weight.
On this day, though, the comments were out of control.
Hurt, she changed her clothes and left.
Wow. It’s always shocking when mothers treat their daughters like this.
Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any thoughts on it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Yeah, probably not.
Saying that would sure get attention.
There really isn’t any talking to them at all.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.
Most people would be motivated to find someone else.
Her mother sounds absolutely awful.
There’s a big difference between showing concern and tearing someone down, and those comments crossed that line by a mile.
Leaving was probably the only thing she could do once her mother ruined the whole afternoon.
Maybe next time her mom will think before opening her mouth, because being family doesn’t give anyone the right to treat you that way.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, bad mom, body shaming, fat shaming, hurtful comments, mean woman, parenting, picture, reddit, top
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