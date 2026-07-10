July 9, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Her Neighbor’s Boat Has Been Stored in the Wrong Spot Long Enough — She’s Ready to Report Him to the City

by Jayne Elliott

boat parked in backyard

Shutterstock

Unless you live in an HOA, you can’t tell your neighbors what to do on their own property unless they’re breaking the law. But if they’re doing something that impacts your property or public property, that’s a different story.

In this story, one homeowner is really annoyed about multiple things one of her neighbors does. From where he stores his boat to the things he parks in the cul-de-sac, she has had it! But she kept her thoughts to herself until recently.

When he attached a sign to a gate, she felt he had gone too far, and she didn’t want to let him keep getting away with all the annoying things he does. Now, she’s thinking about taking action but also wondering if she’s overreacting.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA if I called the city on a neighbor?

We live at the end of a cul-de-sac that terminates with a long fence between our house and our neighbor across the street.

This fence used to be where our neighborhood ended, but in the early 90’s new homes were built and three of them back to our cul-de-sac along the fence.

One of these newer neighbors built a gate into our cul-de-sac so he could store his boat in his back yard.

It’s always bugged me – the boat is an eyesore and we see it every time we look out our front windows.

The boat isn’t the only thing that bothers this homeowner.

I also feel like he treats our cul-de-sac like his back alley (our town doesn’t have alleys).

He blows his yard waste out the gate, lets guests park there for days at a time, and parked a rented mobile hot tub back there for a couple of days.

I’ve never done anything but grumble about it.

His next-door neighbors say he’s difficult and I’m sure he wouldn’t find proper storage for his boat just because I asked him.

But he went too far, and now she’s thinking about taking action.

I may have reached my breaking point, though.

Yesterday, he posted a “Please do not block this gate” sign on the our side of the gate.

This is our cul-de-sac, our parking, our front yards.

I’m thinking about calling the city, in hopes that expecting a right-of-way for the gate and hopping the curb each time he takes his boat out isn’t allowed. WIBTA if I did?

Call the city. See what happens. If the neighbor gets in trouble and has to stop using the cul-de-sac as an alley, awesome!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who found out there was a downside to reporting their neighbor’s 13 cars.
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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice.

2026 07 09 at 11.28.53 AM Her Neighbors Boat Has Been Stored in the Wrong Spot Long Enough — Shes Ready to Report Him to the City

Another person suggests doing some research.

2026 07 09 at 11.29.22 AM Her Neighbors Boat Has Been Stored in the Wrong Spot Long Enough — Shes Ready to Report Him to the City

But this person says to go for it.

2026 07 09 at 11.29.02 AM Her Neighbors Boat Has Been Stored in the Wrong Spot Long Enough — Shes Ready to Report Him to the City

And another person votes for calling the city.

2026 07 09 at 11.29.33 AM Her Neighbors Boat Has Been Stored in the Wrong Spot Long Enough — Shes Ready to Report Him to the City

Everyone seems to agree that she shouldn’t just let the situation go, but it might be helpful to do some research instead of simply calling the city to complain. Actually, I think that’s the best strategy.

Regardless, she shouldn’t simply ignore the annoying neighbor. He really has gone too far.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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