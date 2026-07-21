Her Roommate Kept Blaming Her for Missing Bathroom Items—Now She’s Reached Her Breaking Point

A Karen or a jerk…

Those aren’t the two greatest options in the world, are they?

I’d even say that they’re pretty bad choices!

But the woman who wrote this story thinks that’s the dividing line between her and her roommate and she’s not sure how to handle her anymore.

Take a look at what she had to say about this and see what you think about this situation.

Is my roommate being a Karen or am I being a jerk? “My roommate was a 30 year old woman from China, who has been subleasing a room from my abusive ex. When I found an apt to move out, I ask her if she wants to move in with me because my ex can’t stand her because she witnessed too many of our incidents. Due to her cultural background, I specifically ask her I am going to have male friends (and potentially someone I was dating) visit and stay overnight.

It sounded like a deal…

My roommate did not object at the time, so I moved in believing this was part of our agreement. Also, because I am moving out from a 3b,2b, I got a lot of luggage and furniture, which would take over most of the living room. So I give her a deal, even though our rooms are same size, she pays 1200 and I pay 2800. After moving in, someone I’m seeing stayed overnight once.

What’s the big deal…?

The next day morning, my roommate crying to me she realized she was much more uncomfortable than she expected with a man staying overnight. Girrrrrrl, I asked you before and you said okay. But fine, I thought we are friends so I told her he would not stay overnight anymore, will only use bathroom at the lobby but he would come over occasionally. I genuinely tried to compromise. And for two month, he was busy so he didn’t come over. And one weekend before he traveled, he come over on Friday after work for a movie and picked me up for dinner on Sunday.

This woman sounds a bit odd…

And my roommate says he comes over too often, she even post online saying like how she tolerated me and take pictures of our living room (focus on my unpacked box and furniture) like a dumpster. Recently, my guy friend was here last Friday and this Saturday morning, for dropping me off/picking me up and some chatting. However, she told me that even this is too much. She now says she only wants me to have a male guest over about once a month.

This is so immature…

My view is that seeing someone around once a week (without overnight stays and while staying entirely in my room) is a normal part of adult life. She believes that any male guest in the apartment affects her privacy and sense of safety, but woman you don’t even lock the bathroom door and I have to walked in with ur naked button the toilet a couple times, now you taking about privacy? Another thing that bothers me is that she’s been posting about our conflict on social media, describing herself as someone who has to “put up with” her roommate, without mentioning that we have a agreement before moving in, she was the one changing it and I am paying twice as her rent. So my questions are: Is it unreasonable to expect to have my partner or a friend over about once a week if they stay only in my room and don’t stay overnight? Especially you agree I would have guy stay overnight at the first place? If someone agreed to this arrangement before moving in but later realized they were uncomfortable, whose responsibility is it to adjust? Am I a jerk or she gets cocky and becomes an entitled Karen?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

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And this reader had a lot to say.

Yeah, these two shouldn’t be living together…

It sounds pretty toxic to me!

And that’s an understatement…

She needs to find a new roommate IMMEDIATELY.