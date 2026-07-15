Her Sister-in-Law Refuses to Lock Up Her German Shepherd Around Toddlers, and Family Drama Is Exploding

Family members and in-laws often disagree, it’s part of the deal and it builds character. But sometimes, things can get more serious and become a problem, if not navigated carefully.

After a woman’s three-year-old mentioned wanting to go swimming, her sister-in-law offered to host a fun afternoon at their house, complete with a pool and a chance for the cousins to play together.

It sounded perfect, especially since the local public pools weren’t open for the season yet.

There was just one problem.

They own a large German Shepherd, and while they saw the dog as a harmless member of the family, she saw the risks.

Read the full story below and see what people had to say.

AITA SIL wants our kids to play but refuses to put away dog. A few weeks ago my 3-year-old was asking to go swimming and at a sunday dinner this was brought up by him. No one in the family has a pool except for my BIL/SIL. The public pools aren’t fully open until memorial day for the summer. My sister in law said we could come over swimming. I was thankful for the invite, but did not commit to anything. A few days later I got a text inviting us over to swim and play with their 5 and 2-year-olds. My issue is they have a German Shepherd that I would describe as annoying and intimidating.

But only she seems to see the risks.

I don’t like it and I’ve been very discreetly careful about not allowing my 3-year-old and 18-month-old around it. I decided to be up-front and told her we’d love to come over, but I’d like her to lock the dog away and not let it out while we are over. This was a no go right from the request and she seemed fairly offended I even asked.

They don’t understand.

She said this isn’t your house, you don’t get to dictate things. So I left it at that and suggested waiting a few weeks and going to a city pool. I’ve since heard from my in-laws and another SIL about how wrong it was to suggest locking a dog away. I’m confused people think i’m in the wrong. AITA?

I personally think she made a reasonable request. Also safer for her sister-in-law, legally, if something happened.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.

But what did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

Yikes: The Comeback.

I agree 100%.

And it’s her kids she’s concerned about. She should also be offended.

With the amount of news regarding dogs and kids, I totally understand her concern. Being touchy about pets doesn’t look good on anyone.