He’s Running a Construction Company From His Home in a Residential Neighborhood, And His Neighbors Are Furious About the Noise

Imagine moving to what you think is a nice, quiet residential neighborhood where you can play in the backyard with your kids. What would you do if after moving in you realized there was a big problem? Your next door neighbor, that’s the problem.

In this story, one family is dealing with a next door neighbor who is running a construction company from his home in a residential neighborhood. From the noise to how fast he drives so close to their property line, they’re pretty fed up, but he seems to have an in with the town. Getting his business shut down doesn’t seem possible.

They’re not sure what to do, but they’re pretty frustrated.

Keep reading for all the details about their annoying neighbor.

Construction Co in residential neighborhood. So my wife and I bought a family members home during covid. We were unaware of how offensive the next door neighbor was until we moved in and started having kids. He and his wife run a local construction company, their house is set farther back from the road than us but his driveway abuts our property and his workshop is on the other side of a man made pond that is in between his house and the road. Now, he also has a workshop for all of his equipment on the other side of the pond from us. So here’s what life looks like:

He’s really loud.

Starting at 6am, dump trucks drive up and down our road, slamming their tail gates at his lot which echoes what feels like for miles. They meet there in the mornings so everyone with a personal to large CDL dump truck meets and they’re roudy as hell. They run a wood chipper CONSTANTLY. For some reason his house is about 100′ away from his shop but he chooses to drive between his house and his shop about 90 freaking times all day long in his loud diesel GMC Denali pickup. But he flies up and down his driveway all day long, which again is right next to our backyard where we play with our young kids.

That’s far from the worst part.

He and his wife are CONSTANTLY running a skid steer. For God knows what reason. But all winter long, he’ll use it to grab fire wood we think from his shop area, out that lots driveway, down the street toward his driveway which is 25′ from ours and then drives his load of wood down his driveway with his loud little skid steer… Often until 9 or 10pm at night. Meanwhile, one of our young kids bedrooms is right there on that side of the house. So we’re always watching her monitor viewing her toss and turn and often one of us will have to go lay down with her because his wood chipper/skid steer/ loud diesel pickup is always flying up and down his driveway near her windows. These are the basics, but on top of that he and his wife are always screaming at one another, often yelling profanities which then we’ll cover our kids ears(2 and 4) and come up with a reason go inside. He’ll also set off fireworks to scare the blue heron that lands in his pond. One time he even shot a beaver and held it up to show my wife.

It all sounds awful.

This is a freaking residential neighborhood. How is this legal? It’s not a commercial zone. Residential. But supposedly he sat on the town zoning council for a period of time so he does whatever the heck he wants. There is murder in his family – his father murdered his mother so whenever we hear them scream we’re literally wondering if she’s gonna make it. It’s nuts. What. The heck. Are we to do?!?

I think I’d sell my house and move somewhere else where there isn’t a loud, crazy person next door.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion.

Another person offers more advice.

A fence might help, but it wouldn’t help with the noise.

This person thinks it doesn’t matter who the neighbor knows.

This sounds like an awful living situation. I hope they try all of these suggestions, but in the end, it might be best to move.

I once lived next to a house with an exotic bird that was really loud. They would keep it outside on their patio just feet from my property. It was extremely loud, and local laws made it illegal to have that type of bird outside so close to other houses. It took a long time, but with persistence, we were finally able to have the city force them to stop putting the bird outside. We still ended up moving.

Even if the noise stops, moving away from the annoying neighbor can offer a lot more peace.