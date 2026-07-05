His Girlfriend Made an Offer on a House He Thinks Is Overpriced — She Moved Forward Without Getting Him on Board

Buying a house is obviously a HUGE decision in a person’s life…

And if you add doing it with someone else who you aren’t married to, well, that just ups the ante even more.

What if the relationship doesn’t work out…then what?!?!

The guy who wrote this story below doesn’t think his girlfriend is making a wise decision in regard to the pricey house she wants to buy…

And now things are getting complicated.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not supporting my girlfriend on buying this house? “My GF and I have been looking at houses. I didn’t agree 100% with us putting an offer in on a house at $630k. The offer was rejected and they countered. I told my GF I don’t agree this house is even worth what we offered, let alone a counter offer for more.

This sounds healthy!

She’s focused on just getting a house and has FOMO. To the point she disregards the fact I don’t agree with buying this house. She keeps pushing and getting upset with me. So now she’s talked to the realtor and offered $640k, which they accepted. I told her once again this is too much and I don’t agree. It’s gotten the point I told her I don’t care she’s just gonna do what she wants anyway. So after one last try she told me to sign the offer for $640,000 I’ve told her she’s gonna have to arrange house inspection and finance etc and she is now upset I wont help her with this. 100% it was all gonna be on me before when we were finding a place together. I had already arranged pre-approvals etc.

Sounds like he might be right about this…

For anyone wondering why I’m so against it. It’s what we we’re gonna pay for a move-in ready house. This house is slightly smaller and needs to be renovated. AITA for not wanting to help my GF?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

You can’t blame this guy for being extra cautious…

This is a huge life decision.

And it kind of sounds like his girlfriend is rushing into things.

These two have a lot of big decisions to make…and it doesn’t seem to be going well!