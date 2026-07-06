His Neighbor Mowed His Lawn as a Friendly Gesture — He Got Upset About It — His Neighbor Never Mowed It Again

Folks…it’s revenge time…

And I gotta be honest with you, this revenge story should have never even taken place.

But, some guy had to act like a jerk just for the hell of it…and it ended up costing him.

So, I guess you could say that he had it coming…and that it was all his fault.

What an idiot!

Read on and find out what happened in this battle between neighbors.

Start now!

Two old men and three yards. “A few years back I lived at this house with a tiny yard. Right next to it was a duplicate house that had been abandoned and then the third house was bigger. Nice sized yard and all that. One morning I woke up to the sound of someone mowing my yard. So I step out to see thinking it’s the city. My yard wasn’t bad yet but it needed to be done and I was gonna get to it after breakfast. So I was expecting some city employee and was gonna try and charge me a stupid amount because the grass was .001 inches too tall or something.

Well, that’s nice!

No it was cool old dude. He owned the big house on the corner and was a retiree. When he was bored or thought his yard needed done he’d hop on his riding mower, hit his yard and then do the next two since they were connected and he didn’t want to go inside yet. I was grateful. If you wanna mow my yard and you aren’t gonna charge? Awesome, feel free, my dude.

There’s always someone who has to complain…

However the jerk old man who owned the lot between our houses was not as grateful when he woke me up POUNDING on my front door a couple days later. He’s mad that someone was trespassing on his property and he told me that he KNEW I mowed his yard and he’d beat me up. Oh, and not to mess with him.

Sure, buddy…

All while panting between words after walking three steps from his car to my front door. Couple days later I hear the cool old dude mowing. So I ran out waved him down and told him what had happened. He just laughed said “screw that guy” so he mowed his yard, skipped the middle yard, and did mine. Here’s the revenge.

What an idiot!

The jerk didn’t mow his yard. Ever. To the point where I called the city because bugs were making a racket basically all day and night. It looked horrible and you knew you were getting close to the place because of the noise. Couple days later I’m out on my porch laughing at him because he’s trying to mow but his little push mower keeps clogging up after a couple pushes. No I didn’t try to hide it. And I told him to get lost when he told me I could be helping. Like my guy you had someone mowing until you threatened me over it. No way am I gonna help.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who thought she’d found the perfect home – but then spring came, and her neighbor’s trees showed their true colors. Read The Drama →

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Well, this guy totally brought this upon himself.

And for what?

I guess it all went down just so he could be angry…

Some people just don’t know how to get out of their own way…