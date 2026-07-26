Her Boyfriend Gave Her a Pre-Made Grocery Store Basket for Her 30th Birthday—Full of Things She Dislikes

Turning 30 is supposed to feel like a milestone worth celebrating, not an afterthought squeezed in between grocery store aisles.

A woman recently hit that milestone birthday only to unwrap a pre-made supermarket gift basket that her boyfriend openly admitted was thrown together at the last minute.

More than half the contents happened to be things she’s known for not even liking, which made the whole gesture feel even more confusing.

When she asked about it, he explained the items weren’t really meant for her at all, they were there to impress her parents.

What she was left holding was a basket and two chocolates, and an explanation that somehow made things worse instead of better.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not liking the gift my boyfriend got me for my 30th birthday? I turned 30 this month and my boyfriend not only admitted he got my gift last minute, but it was the least personal gift he could ever get. What he got was one of those pre-made gift baskets in supermarkets.

What was inside the basket made matters even worse.

More than half of the stuff it included I am known for not liking, like alcohol and coffee. He says those are “for my parents because he needs to score some points with them,” which is nice and all, but I was kinda hoping that for MY birthday I’d get something for ME.

So once you take away the gifts for her parents, she was left with almost nothing. And she made her feelings clear.

So pretty much all I’m left with is the basket itself and two chocolates. He noticed I was upset with it and didn’t see why, even though he explained what I just wrote. AITA for this attitude towards this gift?

Does her boyfriend even know her at all?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter points out some other red flags.

Could a gift get any less personal?

This user thinks it’s clear he was just trying to avoid accountability.

Her parents definitely wouldn’t approve of the way her boyfriend is treating her.

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Explaining exactly why a gift wasn’t about you and then being surprised that you’re upset is a special kind of tone-deaf.

The alcohol and coffee weren’t random misfires, they were calculated choices aimed at winning over her parents, which turns her birthday basket into something closer to a diplomatic gesture than a personal gift.

Her boyfriend really didn’t care about her at all, and he made that abundantly clear with his gift.

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