Hotel Had A Sweet Birthday Tradition For Employees, But One Night Auditor Wasn’t Included

It’s bad enough when a person has to work on their birthday…

But what if an extra layer of annoyance is piled on top?

Yeah, it doesn’t exactly sound like a great day, does it?

In today’s story, a hotel worker explained why they got annoyed with a fellow employee…and it was all about a birthday card.

Take a look at what they had to say about this situation.

Coworker took my work birthday card. “I work as a night auditor at a hotel. Great job. You usually don’t have to interact with any guests from 11 pm-5 am and even then it’s usually for less than 5 minutes.

Sounds glorious!

Same with my coworkers. I try to keep a good working relationship with all of them regardless of the fact that I only see most of them for a few minutes as I clock in and out. I make it a priority to go to all the day meetings and events for this reason. Mostly just contexts for readers, y’all know how being the night shift worker is at a hotel. You’re the only staff member in the building and it’s dark.

There’s a workplace tradition.

Anyway, it’s my birthday this week. Woo and all that. My job has a tradition of buying a birthday card from the Dollar Tree down the road for you that they pass around to get signed. Simple process. I have signed a good 6 of them since I started working here. At this point in the story I have forgotten that we even do this as it has been a few months since our last birthday. So I get to work tonight and relieve the evening shift person per usual. He leaves and I start reading the pass on notes. Not two minutes go by and the evening guy texts me and says.

This is actually pretty funny.

“Hey! I meant to give this to you but I forgot to bring it back after I took it home. I wanted to think of something clever to write but couldn’t think of anything at work the other day so I took it. Anyway, here is your card. See you after your days off.” That came along with a picture of the card that shows he let 4 people sign it before he took it. I have a few days off for my birthday so we’ll see if it shows up. I’m not too broken up about it but it’s still sad.”

Check out how readers reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s a bummer…

Hopefully, this person got that birthday card at some point.

Talk about adding insult to injury!

This guy’s coworker seems a bit off…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down.