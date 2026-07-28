Despite Dozens of Open Spaces, Her Neighbor Followed Her Parking Spots, Leaving Her Unsure Whether to Report Him

Some things start to feel strange when they keep happening over and over.

One woman noticed that the same neighbor kept parking his truck beside her car in their apartment lot.

When it first started, she brushed it off as a coincidence.

Then she started parking in different spots, and his truck still ended up next to hers by the next morning.

Since there are plenty of open spaces and she has never even met him, the whole thing is starting to feel a little too intentional.

Read on to see what you think is going on.

I have a possibly suspicious neighbor and just want thoughts Within the last three weeks, I have a neighbor who always parks his truck next to mine in our community parking lot. On its own, it’s not that weird nor would it raise concern. The reason I ask is because every time I move my car, he seems to always park next to me. If I move my car to the other side of the lot, whether it be to move the car itself or if I left and came back, usually by the next morning they are parked next to me. It is not for lack of parking spaces and that it just so happens to be next to me.

There are more than enough spaces in the lot for all of the tenants.

There is plenty of parking. At any given moment, there are about twenty vehicles in the lot, and there are about fifty spaces. We do not have assigned parking spaces, just an assigned lot. I also notice that if I am gone for an extended amount of time, i.e., off to work, when I come back, his truck is always in the handicapped spot without a handicap placard or plate. Though usually within a couple of hours, they are back next to me.

At this point, she’s not sure how to feel about it.

I’m not bothered by someone parking next to me. It just seems a bit odd that they’re always next to me, and it almost seems as if they go out of their way to be next to me. For context, I have an old beat-up Pontiac Grand Prix, and they have what appears to be an early-2000s Ford F-150, and they always keep the windows down regardless of rain. I also have never met this neighbor nor know what they look like or what apartment they are in. But they do have our apartment’s parking sticker. Would y’all be concerned or just ignore it?

Eek! That does sound pretty suspicious.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit suggest she handle it.

This is still creepy.

Great questions.

That would be pretty funny.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

It doesn’t sound like it.

That’s really strange behavior, especially when there are plenty of other places to park.

Whatever she does, she doesn’t need to confront him. But she should start taking pictures and keeping track of when it happens.

It would also be smart to check her car for damage and let the property manager know what she’s noticed.

Hopefully there’s an innocent explanation, but she definitely shouldn’t ignore the behavior forever.

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