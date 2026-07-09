He Made the Ultimate Mistake of Wearing a Red Hoodie to Target. The Hilariously Awkward Confrontation That Followed in the Aisles.

People often assume things based on appearances.

In this story, a man went to Target just to shop but was mistaken for an employee.

He was choosing between lamps when an older woman asked him where the storage bins were located.

Even after he explained he didn’t work there, she insisted he was wearing a uniform.

Isn’t that funny? Read the full story below to find out more.

Got mistaken for staff because of my red hoodie This happened yesterday afternoon. I am still kind of laughing about it. I went to Target to pick up a few things. I was mainly looking for a new lamp for my room. It was raining pretty hard outside. So I had my hood up. I honestly was not looking my best. I was just trying to get in, grab my stuff, and get out.

This man told the older woman he didn’t work there.

I was standing in the home decor section, trying to decide between two lamps. This older woman walked up to me and asked where the storage bins were. I told her I had no idea. I said I did not actually work there. I explained I was just shopping like she was. She kind of chuckled. She said something like, “Oh, come on. Stop joking around.” She told me to just point her in the right direction.

The woman got annoyed and demanded that he help her.

I told her again as politely as I could. I said I really was not an employee. That is when she got a little annoyed. She said I was clearly wearing the uniform. She said there was no point pretending otherwise. I looked down at myself. I was genuinely confused and realized all I had on was a plain red hoodie. I was also wearing grey sweatpants.

Apparently, that combination is enough to get someone drafted into retail work without their knowledge.

He just smiled and wished her luck.

At that point, I just smiled. I wished her luck finding someone with an actual name tag. I went back to debating which lamp would look better on my nightstand. Last I saw, she was still walking around. She was scanning people for red shirts.

Lol. That’s hilarious. Some people can still be suspicious, even if you already told them the truth.

It’s funny how a red hoodie fooled her. Well, at least OP handled it calmly and politely.

Would you have reacted the same way if you were in his shoes?

Let’s read other people’s responses on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares an idea.

Some people have the nerve, says this person.

Here’s a sweet and thoughtful person.

Finally, short and simple.

Wear a red hoodie in the store, and suddenly you’re on the payroll.