No Phone Number, No Texts: The Staggering Tech Barrier That Left an Older Gym Member Stranded

Usually the kind of story where someone mistakes someone else for an employee is infuriating to read. But that’s not the case today. Let’s call this a “Reverse Karen” situation.

In the same way small, unexpected moments between strangers can ruin someone’s day, they can end up making someone’s day as well.

In this case, one gym-goer arrived for a routine workout and was immediately met by an anxious woman trying to solve a simple problem.

What started as a quick question quickly turned into an impromptu tech support session, complete with smartphones, forgotten phone numbers, and a race to make sure an important message reached her trainer in time.

Read this wholesome story below.

Sort of a cute story at the gym As I went into the gym on Sunday (open 24 hours, but staff isn’t there late at night or on Sundays), I held the door open for an older woman. Also it feels weird to say “older woman” as I am also an older woman but I’m 63 chronologically only, not in looks or attitude or behavior XD. Older Woman: (starting the conversation this way): How do I contact my trainer??? Me: I’m sorry, I don’t know, I don’t work here

She didn’t really listen, but it was okay.

OW: But I have to let her know I can’t make my appointment tomorrow morning because I have a doctor appointment at the same time! I need to send her a message! Me: … … Could you text her? OW: I don’t know how to do that! Me: Would you like me to help you? OW: Yes, thank you! So I take a look at her phone, but I do not speak Android, only iPhone… so it took me a moment to find her messaging app and then the little icon to start a new message. I hand it back to her and tell her to just enter her trainer’s number in the little box.

Things were a lil’ chaotic.

OW: But I don’t know her number!! She is getting more anxious about this. Me: Let’s call the phone number of this gym, right here, and you can leave a voice message. I imagine they’ll get it as soon as staff gets here early in the morning. OW: But I don’t know the phone number!! Me: *Googles* OK, this is the phone number! Which I then read to her, and then she called it, then the desk phone rang 2 feet from us, and she was able to successfully leave a voice mail. I’m glad I was there to help her.

It’s so satisfying when people are simply kind to each other!

What did Reddit think?

Neuroplasticity is a thing, people!

This reminded someone of a similar story.

Yikes.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup!

Stories like this are a nice reminder that not every good deed has to be something big. The small moments count, possibly even more.

Helping someone navigate a piece of technology or taking a few extra minutes to solve a small problem can completely change the course of their day and yours, as well.

While smartphones and apps have become second nature for many people, they’re still frustrating and unfamiliar for others.

Encouraging them to learn is also a good idea, sure.

But a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.