Office Drama: Coworkers Say Employee Crossed The Line By Correcting His Boss

Managers can’t ignore a problem for weeks and then act surprised when it keeps happening.

That’s exactly what this call center employee watched unfold after his team’s supervisor complained that everyone kept missing one of the company’s performance targets.

For months, the manager admitted he’d been giving the team the benefit of the doubt instead of enforcing the company’s policy.

Then his own boss started asking why nothing had been done about it.

But rather than take responsibility for the problem, the manager took it out on his employees.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA Telling my manager to do his job? So I work in a call center for a telecommunications provider in the U.K. I, along with my 11 team members, started the job in June and have been fully trained for five months now. As this job is sales-based, we have a variety of targets that we must hit every day for our bonus and to adhere to company policy. One particular target is how much of our shift is actually spent logged in and answering calls, with the target being 92%. This has been something 10 members of our team, including myself, have not met for a number of weeks.

It all started when the manager got upset over numbers.

My manager, Tom (fake name), told us today that he has been giving us the benefit of the doubt but had had enough of being told off by his manager, and we all need to explain each minute we are offline. He also said that his boss always asks what he’s doing about it, to which he responds by saying he’s been giving us the benefit of the doubt. Company policy here is that if this target is missed three times in 12 weeks, that person must be “written up” for disciplinary action. Tom has never written us up for missing this, but he explained the policy during the training period.

Now, feelings are mixed about the whole thing.

When he was explaining this today, he became irate, repeating that his boss would not be happy that he hadn’t followed the problem up. So I told Tom that if he had followed the company policy and written us up, then maybe members of the team would be more inclined to adhere to the policy and take the whole thing more seriously. But as it stands, there is no punishment or even any mention of taking longer breaks or leaving earlier, so of course people are going to take advantage. Some members of the team told me I was an ******* afterward and that I had effectively asked our boss to discipline us. But Tom was angry with us because his boss was giving him a hard time, which I get. But his boss is mad because he’s not following it up in the first place, which is his job. AITA?

Yikes! It’s understandable why he said it, but maybe he should’ve confronted that privately.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

According to this comment, the boss was only trying to help.

No one is a winner for this person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

This reader sees both sides.

Well, when you put it this way…

You have to give the manager a little credit here.

He could’ve started writing people up the first time they missed the company’s target, but instead he tried giving everyone the benefit of the doubt.

Plus, it shouldn’t take getting written up for people to do the job they were hired to do.

Hopefully both sides learned something from the whole situation.

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