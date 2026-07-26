An Angry Father Berated the Restaurant Staff Over High Prices, Prompting a Nearby Guest to Speak Up.

Have you ever eaten at a restaurant and noticed that the prices on the dinner menu are slightly more expensive than the prices on the lunch menu even though the items have the same name and description?

In this story, a manager at a restaurant explains that this is the case because the dinner size portions are bigger than the lunch size portions. However, this explanation isn’t good enough for one angry guest who insists that he was overcharged.

He gets pretty angry about what I can only assume is a few dollars.

Keep in mind that this story takes place in 2020 during the pandemic when restaurants had just reopened and were operating at limited capacity.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Maskless boomer gets more upset when I tell him he needs to step back if he wants to yell I’m a FOH manager at a restaurant that just reopened this weekend. We have a menu stand outside, and being that it was our 2nd day reopened and we all had a lot to focus on, the host forgot to switch the menu from the lunch to the dinner menu. The dinner menu portions and prices are more than the lunch menu.

A family noticed the menu outside.

I’m at the host stand by the front door, it’s towards the end of the night, and a family leaves the restaurant. They stop and look at the menu outside that we hadn’t realized was still the lunch menu. The “dad” of the family (none of whom were wearing masks) comes in to me and asks for a manager. I surprise him by informing him that I, a young woman, am the manager (shocking! women in charge?!). He proceeds to tell me that the prices on his bill were different from the prices on the outside menu stand.

She explained the situation.

I apologize and politely explain that the host forgot to switch the menu, that I was very sorry, and that it would not happen again. I also explain that the dinner menu costs more because you get more food (in our case, pricey ounces of seafood). He then says that the menu he was given at his table was a lunch menu. It was not, we had ran out of lunch menus at 3pm that day and he was seated at 7pm so there is literally no freaking way. Typically I would give this guy whatever he wanted, but in this moment I decided, NOPE, it’s 2020 and I’m done with this nonsense.

Remember, this happened in 2020.

He proceeds to argue that he was given the wrong menu, and that he wants a gift card to make up for it. I, always cool as a cucumber, calmly continue to tell him that there’s no possible way that he had been given a lunch menu. He gets angrier and starts yelling and swearing at me. So I say: “Sir, if you’re going to yell at me without a mask on, I need you to step back at least 6 feet.”

Another guest backed her up.

Now this REALLY set him off. He steps back and starts to scream obscenities at me, until another guest who had been walking back from the bathroom yells from across the dining room : “Dude, chill the heck out, everybody makes mistakes! Don’t be a jerk!”. Then the boomer lunged at the cool guest and I told him that I would call the police if he didn’t leave. FINALLY, the boomer’s son came in from outside (his family was outside watching this all unfold) to collect his father. All in a day’s work.

Yikes! I can understand the confusion about the menu, but as soon as she explained the situation, he should’ve just left.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks more managers need to stand their ground.

Another young looking woman weighs in.

Here’s some praise!

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Another person explains why people argue with managers.

I think the man was genuinely confused by the menu when he first looked at it as he was leaving. Asking why he was charged more is a valid question. But when the manager explained the situation, he should’ve just accepted the answer and left instead of arguing with her about it.

I’m glad she stood her ground.

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