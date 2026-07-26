She Thought Her Roommates Were Being Helpful—Until Their Tech Offers Started Feeling Strange

Well, this certainly sounds concerning…

Or, it’s possible that it could be nothing at all!

That’s why it’s up to you to read this story and see what you think.

A woman explained why the behavior of male roommates she’s had is causing her to ask a lot of uncomfortable questions.

Take a look and see what you think about what she had to say.

Male roommates wanting me to use their devices? “I’m honestly wondering if others experience this. I (31f) have rented rooms from a few different people over the years, mostly from men (not by choice, just how the cookie crumbles). More than once, the man I’m renting from will have several Alexa or Google devices throughout the home (nothing with cameras), and I don’t really care about that, but they will be obsessed with trying to get me to use the devices.

That’s weird…

They will mansplain to me almost daily how to use it (as if I don’t know what an Alexa is or how to use it) and they will constantly encourage me to ask it to play music I like or ask it questions. Now, I have never had one of these devices myself because I just don’t care to use one. I feel like my iPhone does everything I would want it to in terms of answering any questions I have or wanting to play my music or check the weather. I’m not crazy about the idea of regularly using an Alexa or Google device that I don’t have access to and I also don’t want to accidentally mess up any settings that the owner of the device may have set.

She’s not having it!

I’m also pretty sure you can access a log of everything that has been said or what songs are listened to and I’m not crazy about the idea of giving these men basically the ability to spy on my Alexa/Google usage. Something else that makes me feel paranoid that they may be trying to use it as a way to surveil me in some way is that these same men will also follow me on EVERY possible one of my social media accounts that they can possibly find and will comment, like, react to almost everything I have posted and will start constantly interacting with me online to the point that I have to block them. I have never had an issue like this with a female roommate. Has anyone else, especially women, experienced this with roommates REALLY wanting them to use their Alexa or Google Hone devices? Do you think I’m being paranoid or are these men just trying to be welcoming in their own annoying way?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

And this person weighed in.

So what do you think?

Whatever the truth is, she doesn’t seem to be comfortable with any of these fellas.

And that’s a problem!

She might want to think about finding a new place to live…