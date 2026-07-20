Renter Says He Was Charged More Than the Price Listed for His Own Apartment

Here’s a question for you…

Have you noticed how insanely expensive apartments have become in the past few years?

It’s out of control!

And, by the looks of it, it doesn’t look like those prices are coming down anytime soon.

So you can understand why so many people are frustrated these days.

Including the guy who wrote this story.

He talked about how his rent went up…but he noticed something online that caused him to scratch his head.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Apartment renewal offer is $2,450 but my exact unit is listed online for $1,850. Lease ends in 2 weeks. What do I do? “I’m in a weird situation and need advice on the best move. I’ve lived in my apartment for a couple years. My lease ends in about 2 weeks and the leasing office sent a renewal offer raising my rent to $2,450 (up $70).

Say what?

The problem: the apartment’s own website is currently listing my exact unit number at $1,850. I also expressed interest in another unit that was listed at $1,800 on Friday, but they took it off the market. Now they’re trying to place me into a “better” unit for $2,600 instead.

This sounds pretty shady.

I’m not trying to be difficult, but I don’t understand how they can advertise my unit for $1,850 and ask me to renew for $2,450. Questions: 1. Is there a standard way to negotiate this? 2. Should I insist they match the advertised rate for my unit? 3. If they refuse, what should I ask for (rent credit, concessions, short extension, etc.)? 4. Since my lease ends soon, what do I need to watch out for re: month-to-month/holdover fees? I have screenshots of the listing/price and the renewal offer. Any advice on wording, escalation, and timing would be appreciated.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, this is odd…

But it sounds like the people who commented on this story offered up some good suggestions.

Keep plugging away people, hopefully things will get better soon.

Something sketchy is going on with this management company…