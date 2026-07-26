They Deal With Constant Noise and Mess—and a Property Manager Who Refuses to Intervene

Having a bad neighbor is one thing, but if the neighbor is breaking the rules, you’d hope that the landlord would do something about it. When the landlord seems to let the neighbors get away with anything and everything, having a bad neighbor can feel like you’re in a hopeless situation.

In this story, one couple is in this situation. They have neighbors whom they despise due to their mess, their dog, their cars, their noise- really just everything about them.

They wish the landlord would do something about it.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Lousy neighbors, even lousier landlords And they’re the “lousier” ones, because they’re letting my neighbors get away with just about everything. My wife and I have been in the same apartment for almost four years now; our first one. It’s an old house that’s been converted into four units. The second floor are the true menaces and have been for years, as they’ve now been here the longest. We call them The F-Bombers, as our introduction to them was their frequent very loud altercations where many words were thrown, and that one most prolifically.

They seem to have a lot of trash and clutter.

In recent times, they’ve calmed down, but their detestable ways sure haven’t. They’re pack rats; we’ve seen glimpses inside their unit as our only accessway has to pass their side door. Times they’ve left it cracked, all we’ve seen is junk and miscellaneous items piled around. Their cars are no different, and they’ve frequently deposited random items outside their main door which is smack at the front of the house facing the road. From a microwave to a car seat, boom, right there on the lawn. I’ve taken the liberty of throwing such things away. But, still, every so often, new junk will appear completely outside the house.

This would be awful!

There was even a situation where we woke up one morning to our hallway almost completely blocked by their furniture, which they, for whatever reason, decided to just randomly chuck out. A dresser, an office chair, a loveseat—all just completely blocking the hallway. The perimeter of the yard used to be covered in their stuff until our landlord finally sent a cleanup crew to straighten things out about two years ago. We were shocked as we met most of those items there when we first moved in. As if they couldn’t spread themselves out even more, this winter was brutal.

They have a lot of cars.

Frequent storms led to frequent parking bans. While the building does have a driveway, it’s only so big. Thus, vehicles have to be maneuvered properly. But the F-Bombers not only have three vehicles they drive (yet the unit only has two age-eligible drivers), but there are two additional derelict cars taking up space at opposite ends of the lot. This made parking quite precarious, and we opted to find other accommodations during some of the storms as there was virtually no space.

Their dog is awful too.

A little more than a year ago, they got a dog, a pitbull puppy, and the day we saw it we knew it would be a problem. That happened in no time; less than a month, and the yard and a bit of our walkway were covered in dog waste. A few weeks later, there was a scuffle between it and the first-floor tenants’ smaller dogs. That tenant tried to report it, but the F-Bombers fought back, insisting it’s an “emotional support” animal. Regardless, per the lease, pitbulls are one of the banned breeds. Even so, nothing more was done. Nothing ever gets done about them.

The landlord doesn’t seem to do anything about the problems.

I reported the derelict vehicles nearly a month ago, yet another violation of the lease. Even so, despite the landlord repeatedly insisting they’re “trying to find an appropriate company,” nothing has materialized. When we reported the furniture in the hallway, the response was: “Did you try talking to your neighbor?” It’s this nonchalant, uncaring attitude that’s defined our entire experience of dealing with the F-Bombers and our landlord. Every time I’ve called them out to their face (or, rather, via text and letters taped to their door), they always have an excuse, always a story, a reason why it’s not really their fault. For instance, when their dog first came and started doing it’s business, they immediately tried to blame the other tenants despite their dogs being on the opposite side of the building, and never once was their waste anywhere near our side before.

The dog issues are ongoing.

Fast-forward to just today; I snapped a pic of several new dog waste mounds right outside our door at the edge of the lawn. Because, rather than taking the dog for a walk, they typically opt to just chain him to the big tree with a very long leash. I resorted to buying some cheap potting soil and covering the mounds, and when I sent the message saying so, I simply got a “Oh, we’ll handle it today.” Not even accompanied with a pitiful “Sorry.” In fact, there was no admission of guilt at all. Last year, they even once left that dog outside to be ‘monitored’ by their 8-year old daughter, who could’ve been flung like a doll if he had simply sneezed hard enough. That’s the extent of their mental capacity.

They had hope for a minute.

Having “rolled with the punches” for so long now, just a few months ago there was a glimmer of hope. An eviction notice was taped to their door! I ran upstairs and showed my wife; we were both freaking out. Alas, the court date came and went, and the buggers are still here. I’m not even surprised; they’re like cancer—they never seem to really go away.

It really doesn’t sound like a great place to live.

This building is given the bare minimum attention by the landlord as it is. It looks run-down and very much fits the motif of ‘that house’ in the neighborhood. The F-Bombers’ presence only exemplifies this notion. All it needs is some actual TLC and for them to get the boot, but neither of those scenarios seems likely in the near future. Our landlord is not a person; it’s a very large property management company. And because we (the building) pay some of the cheapest rent in the area (which isn’t worth it), I have to imagine we get treated with the tiniest amount of concern.

They sound pretty fed up.

When my wife and I found it, it was the only place that matched our needs. And inside our actual apartment ain’t half bad, especially with our personal touches. But nearly every day, we’re reminded of how far from ideal it is. All I have to do is hear that dog bark or feel the whole place shake as they stomp up the stairs; there are so many reminders of their presence, to the point where it feels like we quite literally live around them. I truly do not understand how the landlord can be so complacent. How can a tenant violate just about every ordinance, and yet absolutely nothing gets done? What will it actually take? When does this actually end? Absolute tomfoolery.

If they can, the best thing to do would be to move. While they still might have annoying neighbors, at least it wouldn’t be these annoying neighbors.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the landlord needs to do something.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

Admit it. It’s the ghetto.

Here’s a vote for moving.

Moving would be the best option. The neighbors are only going to get worse and worse, and the landlord will never do anything about it. The only option to get out of this situation is to find another place to live.

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