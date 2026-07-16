Roommate Picked Fights Over Everything, but Her Latest Complaint About Cleaning Became the Breaking Point

Choosing a roommate isn’t an easy task.

It gets trickier when you have people who resent you.

Check out how this guy had to deal with his roommate.

AITA I asked my suitemate to give me space when my family is over at our dorms and she blew up on me To preface I am currently in college for summer semester and decided to dorm. I am a 23M and my suitemate is 20F. From the moment I walked into the door we’ve had issues. When she first saw me she expressed how uncomfortable she was that I was living with her and my roommate (2F 1M).

This is where it gets bad…

I felt bad but I didn’t choose who to dorm with. After calling housing to see if it was a mistake it turns out it wasn’t. All 3 of us signed a “gender inclusive agreement” which allowed for co-ed housing but she has continuously made it out to be a mistake that I need to right. Despite this encounter I continued to move in my stuff because: #1 she wouldn’t be sleeping in the same room as me #2 Turns out my roommate is real sweet and she expressed how she didn’t feel uncomfortable when we met. She has given me no physical or verbal signals that she has been uncomfortable sleeping in the same room. In fact I’ve gotten along with her better than I did with my old roommate who was a dude. I do understand that not everyone shows their discomfort openly so at the end of the day I will never truly know

UH OH…

Now onto the issue that happened today. Upon returning from the pool my suitemate also returned from her church service. She opened her door and her cats came out from her room and into mine. Naturally my brother and sister greeted her and pet the cats. I didn’t want to talk to her but with the cats now in the room I had little choice. I said Hi and she greeted me but then she started talking to me about the house being a mess and that “We” need to clean it up. The way she said it immediately burned me because it was clear from her body language and how she said it she felt that it wasn’t her mess but mine and my roommates and we were doing nothing about it.

That’s INSANE!

I agreed to help but quickly got her cats out of my room and said goodbye. I really didn’t like how she talked to me because it felt more like her talking down to me in front of my family which made me upset. After my family left I decided to talk to her about it. I said “please when I’m with my family if you need to talk to me just ask me if we can talk after they leave” and almost immediately when I brought it up she started to argue. I was honestly so tired of her arguing because of so many other incidents so I cut her off and said this isn’t a discussion. She flew off the cuff after that.

She was being so weird…

She said I was making excuses about not wanting to clean (if I could show you the apartment you would see there is barely even a mess anywhere), I was not allowing her to speak, I was the one being rude, and that I’m a “grown man” who needed to start acting like it. She continued to belittle me all while screaming. I stayed calm and never raised my voice. She started spewing religious dogma and ended it with telling me that I needed to move out. I recorded a video of the house to show its cleanliness and am now going to housing to report her but AITA for simply wanting to set a boundary?

WHAT? That sounds so problematic!

Why would she act like that?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes there’s something wrong with the suit mate.

This user thinks it is valid to ask for another time for a conversation…

This user suggests documenting her behavior.

This user is concerned about a very specific issue.

This user knows the roommate should have read through the agreement.

Somebody needs to be a bit careful here…