What Started as Minor Tardiness Turned Into Constant Unexcused Absences—and One Worker Finally Called Out the Double Standard

Workplaces should treat employees fairly and hold everyone accountable.

The following story involves a hotel employee whose coworker kept missing shifts and showing up late.

Despite repeated excuses and past write-ups, the coworker still expected tips and even got more hours than him.

So he got frustrated when he was left handling busy shifts alone while management barely reacted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Coworker shows up whenever with no consequences I work for a hotel. Once again, my coworker did not show up. He said he overslept. He informed management after. He has done that more than four times. He always comes about 30 minutes to one hour late. Yet he expects to get half of the tips.

This hotel employee noticed that his coworker made a lot of excuses

He calls out almost every week and says that his relatives are sick or died. He has mentioned an uncle, an aunt, and three grandmothers or grandfathers. My other coworker is annoyed, too. I heard he was written up before. He still gets hours. In fact, he was getting more hours before. If they cut hours, it was from me, not him.

On a busy day, he did everything by himself.

It was very busy today. I did everything by myself. Nobody from the kitchen helped. The manager came in later. He was informed, but they did not care much. If I were to walk out, this place would burn. I know management does not care about our area. It is insignificant to them. Why does my coworker get away with so much?

Honestly, that’s incredibly frustrating to deal with. Some coworkers can be too irresponsible and inconsiderate.

Doing all the work while someone else still gets tips is unfair. I think management really dropped the ball here.

Have you ever experienced such a situation at work? Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This person makes some valid points.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Finally, people are telling him to leave.

One dependable employee can’t carry an entire team forever.

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