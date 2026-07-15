July 15, 2026 at 6:35 am

Science Teacher Told a Student to Leave, but He Went Home Without Telling Anyone

by Jayne Elliott

middle school student walking home

Shutterstock

Did you ever ditch school when you were a kid? What if you could leave school because the teacher told you to?

That’s what happened in this story, but the student is pretty sure the teacher misspoke.

It doesn’t matter. She told him to leave the building, so he did.

Keep reading to find out why she told him to leave and what happened when the school found out what she did.

I don’t care where you go as long as you leave the building!

So back in 8th grade we had just gotten a new science teacher. We’ll call her Ms H.

Now Ms H wasn’t the nicest science teacher and was just generally disliked by the class. But for reasons unbeknownst to me, she hated me with a passion.

It wasn’t his fault.

The one day I was in her class my friend beside me decided it would be funny to throw a handful of dollar store slime at me.

Now I of course jumped a little bit because I just had some sticky slime drill me in the side of the head.

Ms S sees this immediately snaps, “u/SimonCarlen I’m done with you, leave the class right now”!

He asked the right question.

So I asked Ms S “where should I go then”?

And she replied back with “I don’t care where you go as long as you leave the building”!

Now I still go this day think she meant to say classroom but whatever.

When she said leave the building my mind instantly thought of going home. So that’s what I did.

The school wondered where he went.

I left the building at around 9am (school ended at 3pm) so when I was absent for all my next periods the school wondered where I went.

The school called our deactivated landline number multiple times (apparently) asking my parents if I was with them, but to no avail.

All my friends told me they said to the principal “Ms S sent u/SimonCarlen away and told him to leave the building”.

So apparently Ms S got chewed out by the board AND she got put on unpaid leave for the rest of the school year.

I’d like to think Ms S never came back, but I assume she was probably back the next school year. Regardless, OP did as directed, which was perfect!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They sure do!

2026 07 14 at 2.47.45 PM Science Teacher Told a Student to Leave, but He Went Home Without Telling Anyone

Maybe they should’ve, but they clearly didn’t.

2026 07 14 at 2.47.52 PM Science Teacher Told a Student to Leave, but He Went Home Without Telling Anyone

This person is envious.

2026 07 14 at 2.48.06 PM Science Teacher Told a Student to Leave, but He Went Home Without Telling Anyone

But you can go home.

2026 07 14 at 2.48.13 PM Science Teacher Told a Student to Leave, but He Went Home Without Telling Anyone

I wonder if his parents ever found out what happened!

I hope the teacher learned her lesson. Her response when he asked where she wanted him to go should’ve been something like, wait in the hallway, or go to the principal’s office. Telling him to leave the building was clearly a bad idea.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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