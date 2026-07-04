She Asked Her Boyfriend to Return Her Moving Van Deposit — His Reaction Left Her Questioning Everything About the Relationship

There’s no doubt about it…

Money can cause a lot of problems in a relationship!

And if the relationship is a relatively new one, you might not know how the other person deals with money until you get into a fight about it.

The woman you’re about to hear from is having a conflict with her boyfriend…and now she’s wondering if she’s being unreasonable.

Read on and see what you think about what he had to say.

AITA for asking my boyfriend for my deposit back? “Me (36f) and my boyfriend (39m) have been dating for a year and have finally decided to move in together we’re super excited. Last Saturday was our moving day – I’m moving in with him – and needed a moving van which he was driving but I was paying for. It was going to cost £250 for the day, but he had to book it due to insurance etc. I sent him over the money when he went to pick up the van, they said they needed and extra £100 insurance money that we will get back after the van is dropped off and there are no damages, I said fine and sent over the extra money.

Sure, whatever…

The move went fine we were really happy and excited , when he dropped off the van I asked about the £100 he said they would send it in a few days, I said fine. Didn’t think any more of it, we spent the next few days unpacking etc and just enjoying each others company and the whole experience. Thursday night as we were going to bed I said – oh they still haven’t given us back that deposit money? We’ll have to call them in the morning, see what’s happened.

Here comes their first big fight!

He froze. Oh they put that in my bank Monday. I looked at him and said why didn’t you put that in my bank? He got really upset with me and started saying it would only go to shopping anyway and why does it matter whose bank it goes in?

That didn’t sit well with her.

I was really confused and upset – I said but you didn’t even tell me they had given you the money back, or said let’s just keep it for shopping, you just kept it? He then got really angry and shouted FINE I’ll put it in YOUR bank! And he grabbed his phone and transferred the money. I’m left shocked and confused. Was I wrong to ask for this money back? AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Well, I know what I think about this…

This guy needs to slow his roll and chill out!

This whole moving in together thing is not off to a good start.

These two didn’t get off to a great start when they moved in with each other…