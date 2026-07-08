She Ghosted Her Job for Multiple Weeks. The Mind-Boggling Office Showdown Brewing as She Prepares to Return, Unaware She Was Fired.

When you have a job, you need to actually show up, or else you will get fired.

What would you do if your friend and coworker stopped showing up for a few weeks, but now that she isn’t as busy, she wants to come back to work, but she doesn’t realize she has been fired?

That is what the friend of the person in this story has done. She is coming into the office, and management is trying to figure out what is going on, but the friend thinks she will be mad because she never told her that she got fired.

Personally, I think she is crazy for thinking she hasn’t been fired. Nobody no-shows for three weeks and keeps their job. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

AITA for not telling my friend she was fired? I (F22) am working part time post-university. My friend (F23) kinda got me the job, ie she had my resume pushed right through to our boss.

Yikes, what kind of person just doesn’t show up to work?

My friend is an unreliable employee. She essentially no call-no showed for several weeks, leading naturally to our boss to assume she silent quit, he sent her a message saying she was officially terminated and we thought that was that. I never brought this up with my friend as she never brought it up to me. I had assumed she didn’t want to talk about it. Also she had gotten a new part time job.

Does she really think that she still has a job?

Well today, Friend came into work. She said her new job had slowed and was interested in coming back a few days a week. Our boss is out of town, and maybe the least confrontational person alive. So, results are still inconclusive.

I’m honestly surprised that they are even letting her stay there.

She claimed to us, that her phone had deleted the app we used to communicate at work and never received the notice. I don’t know if she was told to her face she was fired when she spoke to one of our supervisors. All I know is she was told to talk to our direct manager.

Of course, it wasn’t her responsibility.

We’re supposed to go to the pool tomorrow and I’m stressed she’s going to be upset with me for never telling her as a friend that she was fired, but I do not feel that was my responsibility. AITA?

If someone doesn’t show up to work for a week or more without talking to their manager, it is safe to assume that they are fired. She was under no obligation to tell her.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments think of it.

Yup, this is 100% on her.

There was no reason to tell her she was fired.

She clearly knows.

There is no job on Earth that would allow this.

This might be the best way to handle it, honestly.

If she doesn’t know she was fired, she should have. It is not this person’s job to tell her that she got fired. Honestly, if she didn’t realize it, then she is an idiot.

What kind of person thinks they can not show up at work for weeks and still keep their job? Unbelievable.