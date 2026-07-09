She Has to Smile Through Annoying Customers All Day — So She Gets Her Revenge in How She Gives Them Their Change

Imagine working at a retail store, and two customers walk around making a mess and asking lots of questions. By the time they get to the cash register, you can’t wait for them to leave.

If they were rude in the way they handed you their money, would you be polite anyway, or would you find a way to make their lives just a little bit more difficult than they had to be out of spite?

In this story, one retail worker chooses to get revenge on a customer paying with cash. It’s a small thing, but it’s pretty satisfying.

Keep reading for all the details.

Slam your money down instead of hand it to me? Enjoy your change. I work retail and had these two women walk into the store. They made a mess of everything, picking things up and throwing them back in place. They constantly asked me what items were on sale and why others weren’t, because I clearly have control over it.

It got even more annoying.

After like 15 minutes of this, the two of them decide to only buy a single item for $29.85. When I ask for the money, the woman just throws two bills down on the counter and looks at me to take them. I can’t stand when customers do this… I was relatively nice and talkative before.

She decided to be annoying back.

I instantly change my demeanor, take the money and open the till. Instead of making the change easy, I slowly count out 15 pennies and put them on the counter, unstacked, so it would be deliberately hard to pick them up. She looks at me, and not wanting to leave the pennies, spends two minutes attempting to pick them up with her nails.

That’s funny! Make her work for those pennies!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a question.

Another retail worker weighs in.

A customer apologizes.

This would be annoying!

Customers, is a little consideration for retail workers too much to ask? They’re people too just living their lives trying to make a buck to pay the bills. It’s rude to go out of your way to be annoying, messy and inconsiderate.

I can just picture that woman trying to pick up the pennies, and it makes me smile. It was the perfect act of petty revenge. She got what she deserved.