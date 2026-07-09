She Shielded a Terrified Café Worker From a Raging Customer. The Shocking Text Backlash Waiting For Her in Her Own Friend Group Chat.

Some people don’t mind waiting, but others seem to lose their patience the second something takes longer than expected.

That’s what happened after this customer stopped by a busy café during the lunch rush. With only one employee behind the counter, orders started backing up and the wait kept getting longer.

Everything was fine until another customer walked up and started criticizing the young worker for taking too long. Rather than stand there and listen, this customer stepped in and asked the woman to be a little more patient.

Well, that didn’t go over too well, and the woman turned her sights on the customer.

But the worst part was when everything was over, her friends took the woman’s side over her own.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA For Telling Off A Rude Customer? I went out today with a couple of friends of mine for drinks at a café. There was only one employee behind the counter, and it was pretty busy since it was lunchtime. Some woman came up to the counter and started berating the employee about being slow and having to wait about fifteen to twenty minutes for her drink. I told her, “Lady, you need to be patient with her. She’s the only one here doing orders.” The woman kept telling me how long she had to wait, and while I understood, I also used to work in customer service, so I understood the other side and how mean customers could be. This girl, who looked pretty young, was just taking whatever that woman said to her.

Now, her friends are upset.

The girl working behind the counter was appreciative of what I said, and I told her I used to work in customer service, so I completely understood how overwhelmed she must’ve been with the amount of orders coming in. My friends, however, thought that I was attacking the other woman and kept telling me I should have minded my own business and that I had no say in it. I didn’t want to just stand by and let her keep talking rudely to that worker, though, and my friends went on to say I was out of line for even getting involved and that I should have been more respectful. Now I’m the bad guy in their eyes. AITA?

Yikes! There’s no way she could’ve seen that coming!

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit think she was wrong for getting involved.

It seems like everyone would’ve been better off.

What an amazing quote!

According to this comment, her friends are probably not good people.

Yet another person who thinks her friends are wrong.

Different people have different opinions on these types of situations. But she really didn’t do anything wrong here.

The woman walked up to the counter and started berating a service employee. People don’t like seeing that, so if it hadn’t been her who spoke up, it probably would’ve been someone else.

And while her friends may have felt embarrassed by the whole thing, that cashier didn’t deserve to stand there and take that kind of treatment while she was already doing the best she could.

Ultimately, her friends should probably take note because standing up for someone who can’t stand up for themselves is never the wrong thing to do.