She Thought the Female-Only Building Had Clear Rules—Her Roommate Had Other Ideas

As much as some people don’t like to admit it…

Rules are rules!

And they’re usually there for a reason, regardless of how dumb you might think they sound.

Just ask the woman who wrote this story.

She most likely knows she’s gonna catch some serious flack for snitching on her roommate, but she’s tired of her bringing her boyfriend around all the time.

Check out what she had to say about this and see if you think this is a bad idea.

I reported my housemate for bringing her boyfriend over all the time despite this being a female-only residence. “She would constantly sneak in her boyfriend which I didn’t care much for as long as he didn’t disturb me or raise the bills. Both of them were 100% acting like they have duped us all, none of us knew he comes over all the time and stays with her all day and night etc.

You could see how this would get old…

But after a while it became annoying. I got the upper room with the flatmate while other two live on the lower floor. Upper floor has an attached bathroom but have to share so the layout is kind of L. Two rooms at each end the middle being the washroom. Every single day I would find pee all over the toilet seat+ the floor around. He would not flush. He would constantly play loud music and Instagram videos from the bathroom. There would be coughed up pleghm in the sink almost everyday. I asked her what’s going on? Why is the bathroom like this?

She’s being lied to!

She would just say oh sorry I’m a bit sick so I forgot to clean up after MYSELF. I texted her a few times after this that the washroom is literally super disgusting and this is not my job to clean up after herself. She just said, I’m just sick (she was not) hence the washroom is dirty. I got tired after 3 weeks of this song and dance and reported her. She was just warned and reminded the residence rules.

She sounds a bit unhinged, don’t you think?

But since then she has been crying and breaking stuff in her room. I’m glad that he left but I’m scared she’s gonna come after me some how. Last time she told all the housemates that I’m a thief because I stole her sausages. I had to show everyone my receipt of the sausages. So embarrassing. She never apologized and left. She also accused me of using her bathroom products which I never even touched. She also got super upset when I started keeping my utensils in my room. She told the other housemates I have serious trust issues if I can’t even keep my spoon out around them. She used to use my chopping board and then later pretend like I gave her the permission which I forgot about apparently according to her.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

Yeah, I have a feeling this isn’t gonna end well…

But rules are rules, folks!

And bad things happen when you don’t follow them…

It’s pretty obvious that these two women are NOT compatible and shouldn’t be living together.