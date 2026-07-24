Walking Her Dog on the Same Route Daily Led to an Unfounded Accusation From a Neighbor

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

I think my biggest pet peeve in life is when someone accuses me of something I didn’t do.

If I did it, I’ll admit it.

But if the person is off base…I tend to lose my cool.

So beware!

In today’s story, a person talked about being accused by their neighbor of not being a responsible dog owner.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Accused of not picking up after my dog. “I want to clarify that my neighbor is not truly a neighbor from Hell because she was polite during this interaction, but it just left me feeling bad. I walk my dog on our street every day and always, and I mean ALWAYS, pick up after her. I don’t bring her anywhere without baggies. I was walking her today when a neighbor stopped me and told me I need to pick up after my dog.

It wasn’t me!

She said she has a ton of dog poop in her front yard and I’m the only person she consistently sees on her security camera walking my dog by her house, so she believes it has to be me leaving it behind. I assured her I always pick up poop, and even showed her the empty baggie I was carrying in my pocket.

Take a hint, lady…

The conversation was civil but she did not seem convinced, and kept mentioning the security camera thing, even though I know I have absolutely never left poop in her yard and the camera should show that. People in my neighborhood are generally negligent with cleaning up after their dogs, so it just sucked to get blamed when I’m one of the good ones!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Some people just don’t really know how to listen, huh?

You can say that again!

I have a feeling these two aren’t done talking yet…

No one likes to get accused for something they didn’t do…