July 13, 2026 at 5:20 am

She Told a Guest She’d Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

by Liberty Canlas

Woman checking in at hotel reception

Pexels/Reddit

Mistakes happen, but blaming the wrong person doesn’t fix them.

This front desk employee welcomed a guest who arrived to check in at 10:30 pm. She later discovered that the guest had two separate reservations under the same name. When she calmly explained the situation, the guest got angry and started blaming her.

Booking mistakes can happen, especially when using third-party travel websites. This is one of those customer service stories where an employee ends up taking the blame for something completely outside their control. Read the full story below.

Why did you think I needed 2 rooms?

It’s 10:30 p.m. My shift is almost over, and, of course, there’s no proper shift ending without troubles.

A lady comes to check in. According to the system, she has two reservations under her name.

So I ask, “Would you like to use the same credit card for both rooms?”

She gives me a Pikachu face. “What second room? I only booked one room for me and my husband.”

This hotel informed the guest that she would be charged for the second room.

I double-check everything. The reservations were made through Suxpedia.

They’re not prepaid, but there are definitely two separate reservations under her name using her card.

I explain that it’s already past the cancellation deadline, we’ve been holding both rooms all night expecting her party to arrive.

And unfortunately, one night’s room charge will apply for the duplicate reservation.

She can later contact Suxpedia support if there was a glitch on their end.

The guest blamed her for not calling and double-checking with her.

That’s when things get crazy.

Guest: “But why would you even hold two rooms for me? It’s just me!”

Me: “Because it’s actually normal for guests to book multiple rooms under the same name for family or friends.”

Guest: “Well, that’s your fault. Why didn’t you call me and ask if I really needed the second room?”

I politely explained again that multiple reservations under one name is not rare, so we had no reason to assume one of them was a mistake.

She walked away still convinced it was somehow my fault. Yeah, right, since when I required to read your mind Karen?

Clearly, OP handled the situation professionally. She explained the policy and offered the guest the appropriate next steps. At the same time, it’s also understandable that the guest was frustrated about the unexpected charge. But I think directing that frustration at the front desk employee wasn’t fair.

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Let’s read the comments of other online users on this story.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 12 at 11.32.33 AM She Told a Guest Shed Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

Here’s a good analogy.

Screenshot 2026 07 12 at 11.33.52 AM She Told a Guest Shed Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

This one shares a valid assumption.

Screenshot 2026 07 12 at 11.34.16 AM She Told a Guest Shed Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

Here’s another possibility.

Screenshot 2026 07 12 at 11.34.48 AM She Told a Guest Shed Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

And lastly, another wild guess.

Screenshot 2026 07 12 at 11.35.11 AM She Told a Guest Shed Accidentally Booked Two Hotel Rooms, And The Guest Blamed Her for Not Calling to Warn Her First

Blaming the front desk employee won’t solve the problem.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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