July 6, 2026 at 10:35 am

She Was in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

by Liberty Canlas

Door of a public toilet for men and women

Magnific/Reddit

Travel can lead to some truly unexpected encounters.

This woman was traveling and decided to stop at a McDonald’s to use the restroom. While she was inside a bathroom stall, an elderly woman knocked and asked for help with what sounded like a very unusual problem. So she stepped out eventually and assisted her, only to find herself even more puzzled by the situation.

Okay, this one’s a bit strange, but it is one of those lighthearted travel stories that are almost too bizarre to believe. Read the full story below to find out more.

Use the door…?

I’m visiting Ireland from America, and I was in Galway today in a McDonald’s bathroom.

I was trying to do no. 2, as one does in a bathroom, and I heard a knock on my stall.

It was accompanied by a very British, “How does one get out of the toilet?”

She keeps knocking on the stall, and I assume she’s trying to find a free stall, so I say “I’m in here.”

This woman helped the other lady open the door.

She asks me if I work here. Lady, I’m in a bathroom stall. Why would you assume that?

So I say no and that I’ll be out in a minute, as I’m trying to pull my pants up to go help this very confused old lady.

I get out and she’s like, “I don’t know how to get out. The door is locked.”

I go over to the door, pull the door handle, and it opens.

She didn’t understand why the other lady couldn’t literally open the door.

The lady goes, “Oh, thank you. It’s my first time here.” It’s your first time… where? On earth?

In a bathroom? In a room with a door???

She left, and I just took a second to say, “The door? The door that’s right there???” to myself in the mirror.

Because that is what I wanted to say to her. Then, I left. Very confusing interaction.

Looks like OP handled the interaction politely, even though she was obviously confused. Indeed, the best response to a baffling situation is simply helping someone out… and perhaps having a good laugh about it afterward.

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Let’s read the comments of other Reddit users.

This user has a valid assumption.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 at 10.56.13 PM She Was in a McDonalds Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

This one thanks OP.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 at 10.56.30 PM She Was in a McDonalds Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

An honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 at 10.56.50 PM She Was in a McDonalds Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

This person shares their experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 at 10.57.13 PM She Was in a McDonalds Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

People appreciate her help.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 at 10.57.32 PM She Was in a McDonalds Bathroom in Ireland When an Elderly Woman Asked Her How to Get Out — She Had No Idea Either

Apparently, the simplest solutions aren’t always obvious to everyone.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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