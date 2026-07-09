She Was Mistaken for a Tesco Worker as a Teenager — The Older Woman Who Asked Her for Help Was So Kind She Never Forgot Her

Some strange encounters at the retail store can lead to funny moments.

The following story involves a woman who was mistaken for a Tesco worker while shopping with her mother.

An older lady asked her for help, but eventually realized that she wasn’t an employee after a good look at her.

Instead of getting upset, they shared a kind and lighthearted interaction before parting ways.

Isn’t that cute? Read the full story below for all the details.

“No, ma’am. I don’t work here.” I was wearing a black hoodie, a black shirt, and black trousers. I had black headphones on and a black kitty hat. It had cat ears and chains on top. I was also wearing my old, now retired, pink trainers. I was with my mother at the time. We were shopping in Tesco’s. Tesco workers wear a uniform that is primarily deep blue. It is close to a shade of navy, I think (for those who do not know).

This woman recalled the time she was shopping in Tesco with her mother.

I was walking around a big Tesco shop with my mother. We were just talking and looking around for stuff. We passed an older lady. She tried to get my attention and wanted help finding something. She stopped me and my mother and asked if I could help her find something. She then realized I might not work at Tesco. Her face flushed in embarrassment.

She was a teenager at that time and couldn’t have been working.

She said she thought I looked important which was why she thought I worked at the store. I get it. It was busy. I do not think she realized until she had a proper look at me. I was also 15 at the time. I could not have had a job. In the UK, the youngest I could legally work is 16. We shared laughs and went on our way. My mother and I were in a rush to get certain things.

She still thinks about that sweet, old lady.

I still think about it. It has been a few years now. She was so sweet and was not at all entitled. I really wanted to help her, but we could not. I wonder what she is doing now or if she has passed. I kind of miss her.

Aww… That’s actually really sweet. It’s nice to know that not every mix-up turns into drama or an argument.

At least, some people know how to apologize the minute they realize their mistake.

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It’s nice to remember kind strangers like that. Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Sounds like a fun memory, says this one.

This person shares some interesting facts.

This one has a similar experience.

Finally, this user admits to working at 14.

Sometimes, a simple mix-up turns into a wholesome memory.

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