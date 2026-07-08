The Daydream Backfire: Why an Office Worker Is Reeling After Discovering the Exhausting Truth About His “Simple” New Life.

Changing careers doesn’t always solve everything.

In this story, a man quit his office job because he hated emails, meetings, and small talk with colleagues.

He became a bus driver, hoping to do something more meaningful for society.

But long hours and dealing with strange passengers quickly wore him down.

And now, he’s back to square one! Check out the full details below.

Left Corporate for a Non-Office Job. Still hate it. I just want to vent, really. I worked in an office for years. I hated the small talk, emails, and Zoom calls. When COVID hit, working remotely made it a little more tolerable.

This man was asked to go back to the office, and the same problems occurred.

Two years ago, we were made to go back to the office. This brought back all of the same old problems. I had to look busy at all times and pretend to care about immediate reports. These reports needed to be done for the client by close of business. In reality, it did not matter. It never does. Worst case, they wait until tomorrow. No one dies or gets hurt.

He looked for another job and became a bus driver,

Eventually, I quit. I could not take it anymore. I decided to get a job that provides value to society. After searching for a while, I found something. I landed on driving. I specifically became a bus driver.

He started hating it, too.

Now, I have done this job for just over a year. I already hate it. Even though it is not emails and reports, it has other issues. I now wake up at 4 AM. I am out of the house for the next 10 to 11 hours, five days a week. The phase of providing society with something it needs has worn off.

He couldn’t take working 40+ hours for a job.

Working with the general public is a different kind of challenge. It is different from corporate people. Just yesterday, someone threatened to punch me because I asked if they had a ticket. They tried to sneak on. I never had that in corporate. At least, it makes you feel more alive. I took a pay cut for this job. Now, I am seriously down about it. I think I just do not like working 40 plus hours a week.

He didn’t even have extra time for hobbies and household chores.

How is anyone expected to do this for 50 years before retirement? I have my hobbies that keep me sane. This job does not allow for much time. There are extra chores that need to be done. The same also happened when my office job went back to full-time in-office work.

Now, he wishes to have a job that only requires 30 hours per week.

I am just feeling down about this. I am hoping we get a 30-hour work week at some point. I hope it comes with the same pay. Maybe that will help improve my mood.

Not everyone gets to find their dream job. OP here is one of those who have been looking for an ideal job for themselves.

It looks like he has been unfortunate enough to find one that works best for him and his lifestyle.

Honestly, both jobs sound exhausting in totally different ways. Rooting for you, OP. I hope you get the job that makes you happy soon.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This person offers some advice based on experience.

Finally, another valid realization here.

Turns out, the grass is just a different shade of exhausting.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy. Read The Drama →