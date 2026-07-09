The Manager Yelled at the Kitchen for Cleaning Up Early — The Next Slow Night They Stood Around Until She Asked Why — Then They Reminded Her

When a restaurant is slow near the end of the night, it is smart to start cleaning things up so that everyone can go home as soon as possible after the last guest leaves.

What would you do if you were working on cleaning up the kitchen to shut it down when the manager yelled at you and said that you couldn’t shut things down until she told you to?

That is what happened to the kitchen staff in this story, so the next time it was slow, they just stood around and didn’t start cleaning up. The manager asked them why they weren’t working, and they reminded her that they weren’t allowed to close up until she gave the word.

She quickly learned her mistake and had to pay out overtime to get things done.

I think they handled the situation perfectly and taught the manager a lesson in holding her temper. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Front of house manager makes mistake. Years ago I worked in a kitchen.

Leaving work early is always nice.

Like in all kitchens, if it was a slow night we would start to break down early so we could leave right after closing. Now if a customer came in we would have to break back into what ever they ordered but it was worth it to get off early.

What is her problem?

One night, this front of house manager got all mad at us for some reason and wanted to throw her power around. She said “you can’t start to close down until I tell you.”

I bet she will be more careful with what she says going forward.

So, the next night me and three other cooks just stood there with stupid grins on our faces as the front of house was pretty much wrapped up and ready to go. The manager, after about 30 minutes, asks why we didn’t start to break down and we responded “you told us we can’t break down until you tell us to. We are still waiting.”

And suddenly she realized what was going on.

The look on her face when she realized that we were going to have to stay late and that they didn’t want to pay over time? Priceless.

She should be more careful with her words. I assume she has now learned her lesson.

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Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this fun story.

Power trips are never a good thing.

The manager should have minded her own business.

This commenter loves the story.

I sure hope she did.

Even management needs to learn to hold their tongue. Surely they should have known that the kitchen staff know what they are doing.

Sadly, some people who go into management end up going on a power trip.