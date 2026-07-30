Work-Life Balance Sparks Conflict: Coworker Calls Employee “Difficult” Over After-Hours Messages
Answering a quick work question after hours feels harmless the first time, but one employee learned how fast that kind of favor can turn into an unspoken expectation.
A coworker began messaging her nearly every evening with non-urgent questions, things like where a file was saved or a quick check on something minor.
But soon what started as occasional help slowly became a nightly routine that interrupted her personal time.
So when she finally stopped replying, her coworker pushed back and accused her of being difficult. Now she’s wondering if she’s right to protect her boundaries.
Keep reading for the full story.
AITA for refusing to answer work messages after I clock out?
I work a regular office job, and lately one coworker has gotten into the habit of messaging me after work with questions that aren’t urgent.
This favor quickly turned into an expectation.
At first I answered because I didn’t mind helping, but it slowly turned into almost every evening.
Sometimes it’s just “Where did you save this file?” or “Can you check something really quick?” but it still interrupts whatever I’m doing.
Finally, the employee put her foot down, but it didn’t go over well.
Last week I stopped replying after I clocked out and just answered everything the next morning. My coworker said I was making things harder for the team because it would’ve only taken me a minute to respond.
My manager hasn’t said anything, but a couple of coworkers agree with them and think I’m being difficult over something small.
I don’t mind helping people during work hours, but I also feel like once I’m off the clock I shouldn’t be expected to be available. AITA?
This employee is 100% justified in defending her boundaries.
Did Reddit agree?
Work life balance is essential.
She needs to bring this up to her boss if this continues.
She’s racking up quite a bit of overtime.
It’s unreasonable to expect quick responses off the clock.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.
A question taking “only a minute” to answer isn’t really the point, since the actual cost isn’t the sixty seconds spent typing, it’s the mental interruption of being pulled back into work mode after you’ve already left it behind.
Waiting until morning to respond isn’t neglecting the team, it’s simply keeping personal time personal, something that should require no justification at all.
The fact that a few coworkers agree with the complaint just shows how normalized after-hours availability has become in that office.
Personal time is personal time. Full stop.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorBenjamin Cottrell
Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture
Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.
As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.
When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.
Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, annoying coworker, bad jobs, ENTITY, job, picture, reddit, top, work-life balance, workplace drama
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.