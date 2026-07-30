Work-Life Balance Sparks Conflict: Coworker Calls Employee “Difficult” Over After-Hours Messages

Answering a quick work question after hours feels harmless the first time, but one employee learned how fast that kind of favor can turn into an unspoken expectation.

A coworker began messaging her nearly every evening with non-urgent questions, things like where a file was saved or a quick check on something minor.

But soon what started as occasional help slowly became a nightly routine that interrupted her personal time.

So when she finally stopped replying, her coworker pushed back and accused her of being difficult. Now she’s wondering if she’s right to protect her boundaries.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to answer work messages after I clock out? I work a regular office job, and lately one coworker has gotten into the habit of messaging me after work with questions that aren’t urgent.

This favor quickly turned into an expectation.

At first I answered because I didn’t mind helping, but it slowly turned into almost every evening. Sometimes it’s just “Where did you save this file?” or “Can you check something really quick?” but it still interrupts whatever I’m doing.

Finally, the employee put her foot down, but it didn’t go over well.

Last week I stopped replying after I clocked out and just answered everything the next morning. My coworker said I was making things harder for the team because it would’ve only taken me a minute to respond. My manager hasn’t said anything, but a couple of coworkers agree with them and think I’m being difficult over something small. I don’t mind helping people during work hours, but I also feel like once I’m off the clock I shouldn’t be expected to be available. AITA?

This employee is 100% justified in defending her boundaries.

Did Reddit agree?

Work life balance is essential.

She needs to bring this up to her boss if this continues.

She’s racking up quite a bit of overtime.

It’s unreasonable to expect quick responses off the clock.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

A question taking “only a minute” to answer isn’t really the point, since the actual cost isn’t the sixty seconds spent typing, it’s the mental interruption of being pulled back into work mode after you’ve already left it behind.

Waiting until morning to respond isn’t neglecting the team, it’s simply keeping personal time personal, something that should require no justification at all.

The fact that a few coworkers agree with the complaint just shows how normalized after-hours availability has become in that office.

Personal time is personal time. Full stop.

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