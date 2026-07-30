Babysitting Arrangement Takes A Strange Turn—Aunt Asks Niece To Share Her Paycheck With A Stepdaughter She’s Never Met

There’s a routine babysitting job, and then there’s a carefully built arrangement rooted in trust and financial support.

One mother’s 15-year-old niece has babysat her toddler pretty much since birth, forming a genuine bond while also receiving $40 an hour. She’s maintained this high rate largely because her financially struggling brother relies on that income.

But since his remarriage, his new wife has proposed splitting babysitting duties between the niece and her own 16-year-old daughter, an idea the aunt firmly rejects.

Her reasoning includes not knowing the stepdaughter at all, being unwilling to pay someone unfamiliar the same premium rate, and recognizing how attached her daughter already is to her niece specifically.

However, that refusal has now opened her up to accusations of causing unnecessary conflict within the family.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my step niece babysit? I have a 2 year old daughter. My niece (15) has been babysitting my daughter since she was born. My daughter is really attached to her. She does such a good job.

She’s paid generously for the work, and it’s seemed to work out well for everyone so far.

I pay her 40 dollars an hour, which might be too much, but hear me out, my brother is a single dad who is financially struggling and she needs this money. This is my way of helping.

But soon someone else began vying for this lucrative babysitting gig.

Now my brother got remarried, and his new wife has a 16 yo daughter, and she thinks the girls should take turns babysitting. I don’t want that. I don’t trust his stepdaughter. I don’t know her. I only pay this much to my niece. I wouldn’t give someone else this much money.

Still, her refusal has caused some drama.

My daughter is attached to my niece. Now she thinks I’m an AH and causing problems in their house.

Who does this new wife think she is?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

At the end of the day, the decision belongs to the mother.

This commenter anticipates some retaliation.

Surprise, surprise. The one crying “AH” is actually TA.

Her brother definitely isn’t blameless here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

None of the reasons given here are unreasonable, they’re just honest.

Not trusting a stranger with your toddler is basic parenting instinct, and paying a premium rate to someone you’ve vetted through years of consistent care isn’t the same as owing that same rate to someone new by default.

This $40 wasn’t exactly a flat market rate either — she made it very clear from the start that it was a deliberate way to help a struggling single dad.

And to the entitled new wife: you can’t inherit years of established trust.

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