The Register Standoff: Why a Commuter Deliberately Paid For His Morning Meal Using Hundreds of Loose Coins

When you pay cash for something at a self serve kiosk at a store, would you be upset if your change included lots of small coins?

In this story, one person was in that situation, and it was a repeated situation because he would stop at the same grocery store to pick up breakfast every day before work. Eventually, he found out why the machine was giving him change in lots of small coins, and he decided to get revenge by paying with lots of small coins.

Keep reading to find out why he considers this a very satisfying form of revenge.

Save money on hauling coins around? Um, I don’t think so. We have a Sainsbury’s opposite my office. It’s one of the leading UK supermarkets. Each day I stop there on my way in to work and buy a baguette or something for breakfast. They have self serve machines. You scan the barcode, pay money in and it dispenses the change. It’s kind of annoying though. The change always comes out in small coins. It might be 50p in change (for which there is a coin), but it will spit out 5 or 6 small coins, never a 50p coin.

OP did something petty but satisfying.

Anyway, someone happened to mention that they do this deliberately, as they don’t want to pay the cost of hauling a lot of small coins. I have a jar at home where we throw all our small change in. Every now and then, I take it and get it changed for useable cash – normally at Sainsbury’s, where a machine takes it and charges 7%. Not now. Now I throw it all into the auto checkout. This morning, I bought a small ciabbata for 45p. I paid for it using 23 coins. Not only can Sainsbury’s pay to carry my pocket change to the bank, they’re losing the 7% commission they’d have eventually got when I changed the coins as well.

I’m sure paying with small coins isn’t that big a deal overall for this store, but if it makes OP feel better about the situation, than that’s all that matters.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who confronts his coworker when he stops contributing gas money for their shared ride to work. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person does the same thing.

Another person thought everyone did this.

This person plans to start doing the same thing.

Another person offers a tip about coin machines.

Sometimes, the smallest forms of revenge can feel the most satisfying. It’s interesting how many people use self checkout machines as a way of getting rid of their coins. It’s honestly not a bad idea.