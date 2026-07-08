The Retaliation Backfire: Why a Toxic Management Team is Reeling After a Rehired Employee Coasted to Maternity Leave and Quit

Sometimes, managers just have it out for certain employees, even when they don’t have a good reason for it.

What would you do if your manager fired you but then was forced to hire you back shortly after?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she took her job back and did as little work as possible. When she got pregnant and had a baby, she made sure to use every bit of maternity leave she could and quit before returning.

I don’t blame her for taking full advantage of the situation. Her managers shouldn’t have treated her so poorly. Read the full story below and see if you think she did the right thing.

Fire me for bs.. okay let me waste your time So, I worked at a big box store. I worked there for almost two years.

Why would management do this?

While working there upper management liked to try and bully me but a lot of people didn’t like it because I worked hard and I would stand up for myself. On many occasions they would set me up to break policy and get mad when I didn’t and told them I wouldn’t do it because I would get fired.

Going into work at this time was risky.

So, Covid hits. I get pregnant, a manager has me take leave and gets it approved because I was already really sick and with all the cases she didn’t want me to get Covid as well. I wasn’t the only person to have someone help me do this. But with me it was a problem. Even though I was on leave I was being called daily by managers wondering when I would get back and I should just tough it out.

She must have been heartbroken.

Being in an already stressful situation I miscarried and when they found out they pretty much demanded I come back because “you’re not pregnant anymore so you should be okay.” I go back since they then ended my leave so I had to. But I still hadn’t recovered and had to take some days off.

I assume that would just be COVID-related absences.

During covid absences weren’t supposed not count against you. But I was fired due to them (they refused my doctors notes which I also learned they weren’t supposed to do) Well I don’t go back there but I go back to get some stuff and people are asking why I was fired. I tell them and they get mad. People have had 5 times as many absences then I did and are still there and every doctors note is accepted.

The other employees must have liked her.

Well, at this time they are struggling because people are quitting due to them being horrible. They ask me to come back. So I do, they don’t realize I’m pregnant, I wait to tell them until I start showing, and I get a doctors note stating I can’t be standing to long during work and can only do so much. They can’t deny it.

Who can blame her for not working as hard as before?

I work up until the point I give birth, get my 12 weeks paid and immediately quit. They thought when they hired me they would get the hard worker they use to have. But no, I timed it all so I could waste their time, get paid maternity leave then quit literally the day before I came back.

I’m sure they regretted firing her.

Don’t fire people for stupid things then beg them to come back when you realized you needed them.

She really made sure that this all worked out perfectly for her in the end. Hopefully the managers learn how to treat employees better. But I doubt they will.

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Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This is really good information.

Here is someone who says they have a good legal case on their hands.

Filing a grievance isn’t that difficult.

Pregnancy is a serious situation that employers need to respect.

This commenter recommends legal action.

She really got a lot out of this company, and it was well-deserved. When managers treat their employees poorly like this, they have to expect that the employees will try to get some type of revenge.

You would think that they would have learned by now that treating employees well is actually much better for business.