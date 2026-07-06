Their New Manager Drank on the Job and Kept Stealing Their Cigarettes — So the Whole Team Set Him Up for a Prank He Never Saw Coming

A new manager joining a team can either make things great or really bring everyone down.

What would you do if a new manager was hired and everyone immediately hated them because they were drinking on the job, stealing people’s cigarettes, and always yelling at the employees?

That is what happened to the team in this story, so they got together and pulled a classic (but immature) prank by putting charges into cigarettes and leaving them out where the manager could steal them. It worked like a charm.

I love classic pranks like this. They are so funny, and can really get a point across. Read the full story below to see if you think that the manager deserved it.

Messing with an Alcoholic manager For context I work in hospitality as a chef.

New managers can really ruin things.

Back in December, we got a new general manager and straight away it was apparent that he would not get on well with the rest of the staff due to his attitude and sheer incompetence He would constantly scream, shout, and belittle staff members who at most had only just turned 18 and a few that are still kids (he is a grown man of 42)

This would get old quickly.

He Would regularly take others cigarettes without permission because he had smoked his and refused to go to the shop and buy more It started with small things like when he would stand on my pass eating whatever he had the other chefs make for him.

So he is drinking on the job?

Knowing that chances are he would be half lit, I would swap his spoons out gradually getting smaller until he would be eating with a tea spoon My favorite, however, was those exploding things you would put in cigarettes as a joke

This is pretty funny.

We gave our dish washer money to go and buy his favourite brand of cigarettes from the local shop. This was not even a 2 minute walk away. He then left them by the back door staff smoking area, knowing he would take them to smoke, but not before inserting the exploding pranks into every single cigarette.

Hey, he learned his lesson. But better yet, he is gone.

He didn’t take anyone’s after that… Kicker is we were all told he had been fired today too

Yeah, the revenge might have been immature, but it sure was funny. And it was effective.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was fired in under a minute after working for the company for 26 years. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Now this is just gross.

I’ve never heard of this. Interesting.

Does this commenter mean the manager? Yikes.

I bet these kids got in trouble.

What a great idea.

Classic pranks became classics for a reason, and this is a perfect example of that. It is mostly harmless and very funny. Even better, it sounds like it taught the manager a lesson when it comes to stealing cigarettes.

This situation does make you wonder how the guy got the job in the first place, though. It just doesn’t make sense.