They Named Their Second Child After Someone Meaningful to Them, And Their Family’s Reaction Was Absolute Fury

Deciding what to name your children is an overwhelming decision that should be approached with the utmost care. Many different thoughts can go into the process of choosing a name, but what the name will be is ultimately up to the couple.

What would you do if your in-laws reacted terribly to the baby name you chose? Especially when it held deep, significant meaning to you? One woman recently shared a wild story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for naming 2nd son after friend but not naming 1st son after FIL?

Me (F27) and my husband (M30) just had our second child.

For our first son (m3) we picked a cute generic name that we both loved.

This caused a lot of drama in his family as husband has the same name as his dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

Not their child, not their rules!

His dad always emphasized that it was “our choice” to continue the name or not.

Apparently that was all talk because when we didn’t name our son after him my in-laws blew up.

They flat out ignore our son and started spreading lies and gossip about our son maybe not being my husbands.

This feels like a wild overreaction.

He’s literally the spitting image of his dad.

In case it matters, husband and I discussed continuing the name back when we were dating.

My husband doesn’t go by his full name, always a nickname as he doesn’t really care for it.

As is his right to do.

I didn’t particularly like the the name either so we decided long before getting married that we wouldn’t be continuing the name.

Here’s where I think we might be AH.

We recently had a close family friend get diagnosed with a terminal illness.

That’s a tragic event to experience.

This man has been instrumental in my husbands career, we’ve become close friends with their kids and our son/their grandkids play together all the time.

I cannot stress enough how incredible this couple has been to our lives.

When we found out we were having another boy and were tossing around names, a variation of this man’s name came up.

What a wonderful way to honor him.

We both loved it.

It’s old fashioned but still unique without being weird.

Inevitably when we announced the name our families asked where we got it from.

This family sounds awfully nosy.

We told them honestly that we named him after x man because 1 we liked the name and 2 he’s been a big role in our life.

Husbands family got all huffy and his dad got really quiet and excused himself.

I didn’t realize until then that it might have felt kind of like a diss at his dad since we didn’t continue the family name, but honored someone else with our second son. AITA?

What happened to people just hoping for happy, healthy babies?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about all of these wild unspoken expectations.

Most of the comments were baffled by the family’s audacity.



Others pointed out the obvious.



One person noted a way this could have been avoided.



Another felt they should have escalated the situation further.



And ultimately, the widespread epidemic of this behavior was noted.



Entitlement is not getting passed down in this bloodline.